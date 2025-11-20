Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Die Hard: A Christmas Carol

Now – Sunday, November 23, Times Vary

TPAC

505 Deaderick Street, Nashville

‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ will bring its full-blown, R-rated puppet mashup of ‘Die Hard,’ puppets, and total holiday bedlam to TPAC’s Johnson Theater for eight performances, November 18-23. With a cult following and instant sell-outs in Phoenix for nine years, ‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ is an absurd, action-packed mashup of ‘Die Hard’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’ for an adults-only audience; attendees must be 18 or older to attend. For the first time ever, the production will leave its home state for a limited run in Nashville, in partnership with touring event producer Emery Entertainment. Use code HOHOHO for 50% off tickets for the Nov. 18, 19, 20 performances. Learn more here.