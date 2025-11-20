Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Murfreesboro Holiday Market
Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Stones River Mall – Indoors
1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
The 2nd Annual Murfreesboro Holiday Market features a mix of Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed vendors. Free admission and parking make it easy to shop for gifts, décor, and more. Something for everyone in the family!
2Party in the Grove
Saturday, November 22, 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM
Walnut Grove, MTSU
Old Main Cir, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy food, music, and pregame fun at MTSU’s Party in the Grove. This family-friendly tailgate opens two and a half hours before kickoff and features live music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and activities for students, alumni, and fans. Catch the traditional Raider Walk with the team, Band of Blue, and spirit squads, then join the “Follow Me to Floyd” parade as everyone heads to the stadium before game time. Learn more here
3Cookie Decorating for Thanksgiving
Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Overflow-Brews & Bakes
115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Overflow-Brews & Bakes for a family-friendly cookie decorating event at their scratch bakery. Decorate homemade cookies with all supplies provided by OfLOW. Prices are $5 for one cookie or $10 for three. A fun and tasty activity for all ages! Learn more here
4Perform Murfreesboro presents: Wizard of Oz Youth Edition
Friday, November 21 – Sunday, November 23, Times Vary
The Washington Theatre at Patterson Park
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Don’t miss this magical one-hour stage adventure bringing the beloved classic to life for young actors and audiences! Sing along with iconic songs, meet unforgettable characters, and journey down the yellow brick road in a heartwarming story full of friendship, courage, and the true meaning of home. Learn more here
5Die Hard: A Christmas Carol
Now – Sunday, November 23, Times Vary
TPAC
505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ will bring its full-blown, R-rated puppet mashup of ‘Die Hard,’ puppets, and total holiday bedlam to TPAC’s Johnson Theater for eight performances, November 18-23. With a cult following and instant sell-outs in Phoenix for nine years, ‘Die Hard: A Christmas Carol’ is an absurd, action-packed mashup of ‘Die Hard’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’ for an adults-only audience; attendees must be 18 or older to attend. For the first time ever, the production will leave its home state for a limited run in Nashville, in partnership with touring event producer Emery Entertainment. Use code HOHOHO for 50% off tickets for the Nov. 18, 19, 20 performances. Learn more here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!