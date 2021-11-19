Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Parent’s Night Out

Saturday, November 20, 6:00pm-10:00pm

1220 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN

SkyZone

Parents deserve a break! Drop your kids, ages 6-13 only, off and they’ll enjoy four hours of wall-to-wall fun, while you get some me-time! Tickets include 4 hours of jump time, a slice of pizza and small drink. SkySocks are $3.99 and GLOW shirts, which are required per kid are $6.99. Space is limited so make sure to reserve your tickets to guarantee your time.

For more information and to register click here.