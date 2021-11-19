Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Parent’s Night Out
Saturday, November 20, 6:00pm-10:00pm
1220 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
SkyZone
Parents deserve a break! Drop your kids, ages 6-13 only, off and they’ll enjoy four hours of wall-to-wall fun, while you get some me-time! Tickets include 4 hours of jump time, a slice of pizza and small drink. SkySocks are $3.99 and GLOW shirts, which are required per kid are $6.99. Space is limited so make sure to reserve your tickets to guarantee your time.
For more information and to register click here.
2. The Kings of Queen
Saturday, November 20, 7:00pm-10:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
All ages are welcome, although if you’re under 21 you have to be with a parent or legal guardian. One of the most incredible Queen tribute bands is on tour from Southern California. The Kings of Queen will be live on the indoor taproom stage. Featuring seasoned vocalist Emo Alaeddin who dresses, looks, and sounds just like Freddie Mercury. Limited capacity so get your tickets while you can!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Christmas Open House
Saturday, November 20, 8:00am-6:00pm
1020 Northwest Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Martin’s Home & Garden
Join the staff and owners of Martin’s Home & Gardens this Saturday for this year’s Christmas Open House. Check out all the new holiday decor and gather some inspiration for decorating, pick out your Christmas tree, and find some great deals! Enter for a chance to win one of the many door prizes, which includes: a 5′ to 6′ tall Fraser fir tree, a custom wreath (up to $70 value), a Martin’s gift card, a houseplant, or a Poinsettia! Plus, get 25% off one ornament this day only!
For more information and to register for this free event, click here.
4. Fall Boro Art and Craft Festival
Saturday, November 20, 12:00pm-7:00pm
1 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
Come shop over 50 vendors and find that special something you have been looking for for yourself or someone else! With local artists and crafters, you will be getting a one of a kind piece. The festival will be located at the Historical Courthouse Square. Make sure to stay and have lunch with one of our tasty food trucks.
For more information, click here.
5. Shabby Lane’s Holiday Gift Market
Saturday, November 20, 10:00am-4:00pm
315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Lane Agri-Park Community Center
Join Shabby Lane Shops for another fun and fabulous event, the Shabby Lane Holiday Gift Market! Shop from mid morning into the afternoon and if you bring the kids, enjoy cookies with Santa from noon – 3:00pm. Pictures are free if you take them with your personal camera or phone. The first 300 shoppers will receive free goody bags! Also, throughout the day popcorn will be provided by realtor, Megan Upton. This is sure to be fun for the whole family! Over 80 vendor booths will be present.
For more information and to see the list of vendors, click here.