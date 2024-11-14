Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Lights in the Garden
Saturday, November 16, 12pm-5pm
Martin’s Home & Garden
1020 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Step into your Hallmark movie dreams at Martin’s, Nature’s Happiest Corner! Enjoy an enchanting evening filled with local vendors, delicious baked goods, and festive holiday treats to sample. Experience holiday craft demonstrations, the joyful sounds of carolers, and a stunning display of lights, featuring a grand Christmas tree that will dazzle the night.
2Fall Theme Cookie Decorating
Sunday, November 17, 2pm-4pm
Middle Ground Brewing Company: Taproom
2476 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
The cool weather is in the air, and this cookie decorating class is the perfect way to welcome the season! With guided instruction and a live demonstration from the owner of Codie’s Cookies, you’ll learn how to decorate six fall-themed cookies from start to finish. By the end of the class, you’ll have your beautiful creations, a better understanding of cookie decorating, an icing recipe, a sugar cookie recipe, and a kit with cookies, icing bags, transfers, and more!
3Reptile Show
Saturday, November 16, 10am-6pm
Sunday, November 17, 1pm-5pm
Animal City of Murfreesboro, TN
919 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for this amazing reptile show, packed with amazing creatures and expert tips! Discover unique, top-quality reptiles and enjoy giveaways and special pricing on select supplies and habitats. Don’t miss this fun chance to learn, ask questions, and get up close with these incredible animals!
4Fall Festival
Saturday, November 16, 1pm-3pm
LFC Lighthouse Family Church
1108 West College Street Suite 300, Murfreesboro, TN
Join LFC Lighthouse Family Church for family friendly fun! The Fall Festival promises an exciting day of fun for all ages, featuring a variety of inflatables, engaging games, and delicious free food. Attendees can try their luck in a drawing for several $50 Kroger gift cards, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.
5Arts & Crafts Festival & UWF Bake Sale
Saturday, November 16, 8am-2pm
First United Methodist Church Murfreesboro
265 West Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for the Arts and Crafts Festival and Bake Sale—a can’t-miss day of creativity, community, and mouthwatering treats! Now in its 9th year, this beloved festival brings together local artisans, offering unique, handmade treasures you won’t find anywhere else. Join First United Methodist Church Murfreesboro for a celebration of craftsmanship, delicious baked goods, and warm hospitality.
