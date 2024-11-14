Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Fall Theme Cookie Decorating

Sunday, November 17, 2pm-4pm

Middle Ground Brewing Company: Taproom

2476 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

The cool weather is in the air, and this cookie decorating class is the perfect way to welcome the season! With guided instruction and a live demonstration from the owner of Codie’s Cookies, you’ll learn how to decorate six fall-themed cookies from start to finish. By the end of the class, you’ll have your beautiful creations, a better understanding of cookie decorating, an icing recipe, a sugar cookie recipe, and a kit with cookies, icing bags, transfers, and more!