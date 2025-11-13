Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Downtown After 5: Holiday Edition
Friday, November 14, 5 pm – 8 pm
Historic Downtown Murfreesboro
120 E Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
Kick off the holiday season in Historic Downtown Murfreesboro at Downtown After 5: Holiday Edition! Enjoy festive storefronts, holiday décor, and unique gift shopping while soaking in the small-town charm. Bring the whole family and experience the joy, lights, and community spirit that make the season magical.
2Delight the Lights at The Avenue Murfreesboro
Saturday, November 15, 3 pm – 5 pm
The Avenue Murfreesboro
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate the start of the holiday season at The Avenue’s annual Delight the Lights event! Enjoy an afternoon filled with festive fun, holiday cheer, and magical moments for the whole family.
3Stewart’s Creek Middle School Craft Fair
Saturday, November 15, 9 am – 3 pm
Stewart’s Creek Middle School
400 Red Hawk Pkwy, Smyrna, TN
Shop local at the Stewart’s Creek Middle School Craft Fair! Explore a variety of vendors offering handmade goods, crafts, and tasty treats from food trucks. This family-friendly event is a great way to support local artisans and enjoy a day out in the community.
4Nissan-Smyrna Recycling Roundup
Saturday, November 15, 9 am – 1 pm
Nissan Vehicle Assembly Plant
983 Nissan Dr, Smyrna, TN
Bring your hard-to-recycle items to the Nissan-Smyrna Recycling Roundup! This free community event, hosted by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) and Nissan, accepts items like tires, mattresses, scrap metal, and Styrofoam for proper recycling. Local vendors will process materials to reduce landfill waste and support Tennessee’s recycling economy. Open to all Tennesseans. For details on accepted items, visit here.
5Christmas Village
Friday, November 14 – Sunday, November 16, Times Vary
Nashville Fairgrounds
625 Benton Avenue, Nashville
This event attracts over 30,000 shoppers and features more than 250 merchants. Find great gifts for everyone on your list. There will be toys, clothing, jewelry, home decor, and more. Tickets are $15 online or at the door. If you plan to return for a second day of shopping, purchase a $10 return ticket before you leave on the first day. Find tickets here.
