Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Christmas Village

Friday, November 14 – Sunday, November 16, Times Vary

Nashville Fairgrounds

625 Benton Avenue, Nashville

This event attracts over 30,000 shoppers and features more than 250 merchants. Find great gifts for everyone on your list. There will be toys, clothing, jewelry, home decor, and more. Tickets are $15 online or at the door. If you plan to return for a second day of shopping, purchase a $10 return ticket before you leave on the first day. Find tickets here.