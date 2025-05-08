Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Spring Art & Craft Fair

Saturday, May 10, 10am – 5pm

Oaklands Mansion

901 North Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN

Celebrate Murfreesboro’s talent at Oaklands Mansion while supporting our mission to enhance the community’s quality of life. Shop handmade crafts and vintage items, enjoy local food trucks and vendors, and explore Murfreesboro’s history along with various community activities, clubs, and events. The first 100 guests will receive a shopping bag with special goodies, and the fair will feature a scavenger hunt, silent auction, door prizes, and live music. The Mansion will also be open for self-guided tours at the special price of \$5 per person.