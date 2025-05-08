Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Murfreesboro Home Expo
Friday – Sunday, May 9-11, Times Vary
Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE Murfreesboro
1200 Conference Center Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
The Murfreesboro Spring Home Expo is back! See the latest in home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living, and more! Meet with local contractors and remodeling experts. For more information, visit here.
2Strawberries, Sips, and Savor Festival
Saturday, May 10, 12pm – 6pm
Williamson Family Farm
3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for a berry sweet time at Strawberries, Sips & Savor at Williamson Family Farm! Signature cocktails, strawberry moonshine, and more, all paired with delicious strawberry-inspired eats. But that’s not all—there will be a pie-eating contest, sack races, three-legged races, and more for a true vintage-style celebration. Throw in live entertainment, nonstop fun, and plenty of surprises, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for an old-fashioned good time. Don’t miss out—grab your ticket now and make some berry special memories! Find tickets here
3Spring Art & Craft Fair
Saturday, May 10, 10am – 5pm
Oaklands Mansion
901 North Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate Murfreesboro’s talent at Oaklands Mansion while supporting our mission to enhance the community’s quality of life. Shop handmade crafts and vintage items, enjoy local food trucks and vendors, and explore Murfreesboro’s history along with various community activities, clubs, and events. The first 100 guests will receive a shopping bag with special goodies, and the fair will feature a scavenger hunt, silent auction, door prizes, and live music. The Mansion will also be open for self-guided tours at the special price of \$5 per person.
4Fairly Odd Finds Artist Market
Saturday, May 10, 10 am
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Guests can look forward to a lively mix of craft and food vendors, interactive art installations, live painters, hands-on workshops, and a full bar inside. Known for its whimsical flair, this themed market celebrates fairy-inspired fashion, curious nature, and one-of-a-kind artwork—perfect for a family-friendly day of discovery and inspiration.
5Renaissance Festival
Saturday-Sunday, May 9-11, 10am – 6pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees.
Find tickets here.
