Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Rutherford County.
1. 36th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Takes place every weekend in May (including Memorial Day)
2124 New Castle Road
Arrington, Tennessee 37014
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. Friday Night Market
Friday, May 6, 5pm – 9pm
Cannonsburgh Village
312 South Front Street
Murfreesboro
It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Each Friday starting April 1, 2022 through October 7, 2022 we will host the best FOOD TRUCKS in Rutherford County. We also have small and local businesses set up in our market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow our page and join our public group to learn more about featured FOOD TRUCKS and Vendors!
For more information, click here.
3. Sundays at The Gentle Barn
Come hug the cows, give the pig’s tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn!
Donation: Adults $20, Kids (2-12y) $10, Under 2y Free
Timed Entry: 10:00a-12:00p, 11:00a-1:00p, 12:00p-2:00p
The program is at your own pace but its importnat to arrive at your tickets reserved time slot.
For more information, click here.
4. Lilli B’s Sweet Tea With Mom Shopping Event
Saturday, May 7, 10am – 3:30pm
Lane Agri Park Auditorium
315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro
A fun-filled shopping event with small business vendors celebrating all the wonderful mothers!
The event will feature two beautiful Mother’s Day gift basket giveaways to two lucky individuals. Guests can also enjoy a beautiful Mother’s Day themed photo prop area set up for everyone to take some fun selfie photos.
Free sweet tea, lemonade, and cookies are offered while you shop (until supplied run out).
The Cedar Valley Kitchen food truck will be out front with a great menu.
The first 100 adult shoppers to arrive will receive a goodie bag that you’ll love. This Event is sponsored by Lillie B’s Divine Sweets. Come Join us for a fun filled day friends!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Succulent Teacup Garden Mother’s Day Special
Friday, May 6th 4pm – 5pm & 5:30pm – 6:30pm and Saturday, May 7th 2:30pm – 3:30pm & 4pm – 5:30pm
Classy Cactus Farm
1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro
Experience the Classy Cactus Farm Greenhouse and enjoy creating your own Succulent Teacup Garden. Perfect event to bring your mom and celebrate Mother’s Day!
Everyone in attendance, will receive 20% off additional items at the day of the event and receive discounts for future workshops.
Light snacks and drinks will be provided.
For more information, click here.