Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Love Live Local Festival
Saturday, June 1, 11am – 12am
Sunday, June 2, 11am – 8pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro, Tn
Love Live Local 2 Day Festival will celebrating the Arts in Murfreesboro featuring Local Bands Live on two Stages, Artwork by Local Artists, Vendor Market, Tastings of Bourbon, Beer, Wine & Seltzer. There will also be a paint and sip that will take place both days from 12pm until 4pm.
Find tickets here
2Sunset Paddle Boarding
Friday, May 31, 6pm
Location will be given via email the day before
Experience the warm colors of a sunset as they dance across the open water! Never tried paddle boarding? You are in luck! This program is great for beginners. Registration is required via link or at Wilderness Station. Location will be given via email the day before the paddle. Program difficulty rating: 1 – easy for beginners. For ages 10+. $15 per person.
More info here
3Dads Hiking Adventure
Saturday, June 1, 7:30am
Barfield Crescent Park
697 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Rutherford County dads for a 2.7 mile hike at Barfield Crescent Park. This trail is moderate with uneven terrain, rocks and roots to maneuver around, and some hills. You are asked bring appropriate hiking shoes, bug spray and a water bottle. Parking and meeting spot will be at the gravel lot across from the Wilderness Station. Extra water and light snacks will be provided.
Register here
4‘All About Cheesecake’ Cooking Class
Sunday, June 2, 1pm
The Curious Kitchen
327 E State St, Murfreesboro, TN
Indulge in a delightful 3-hour cheesecake extravaganza with Pastry Chef Lexi! Join us for a sweet culinary journey as Chef Lexi guides you through the art of creating a beautiful variety of cheesecakes. In this hands-on class, you’ll have the opportunity to craft your own mini versions of each delectable treat.
Learn more here
5Wanna Beatles at Crockett Park
Sunday, June 2, 6 pm
Crockett Park
1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
In 2020, Country Music News International referred to the Grammy-nominated band as “obviously the World’s favorite Beatles-Bootleg act,” and the performers are eager to provide Brentwood families with a nostalgia-filled evening of fun and dancing. Enjoy a free concert outside at the park, food trucks will also be on hand.
