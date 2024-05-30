Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Sunset Paddle Boarding

Friday, May 31, 6pm

Location will be given via email the day before

Experience the warm colors of a sunset as they dance across the open water! Never tried paddle boarding? You are in luck! This program is great for beginners. Registration is required via link or at Wilderness Station. Location will be given via email the day before the paddle. Program difficulty rating: 1 – easy for beginners. For ages 10+. $15 per person.

