Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Murfreesboro Spring Festival
Saturday, May 31, 10am – 3pm
Hop Springs
6980 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs is hosting the Murfreesboro Spring Festival, a fun-filled family event with something for everyone. Kids can enjoy a free petting zoo and exciting activities throughout the day. With over 75 vendors on-site—including handmade crafts, boutiques, and delicious food—there’s plenty to see, shop, and taste!
2Beeswax Wrap Making Workshop
Saturday, May 31, 1pm – 2pm
Midnight Grove Collective
111 E Lytle Street, Murfreesboro, TN
In this hands-on workshop, participants will craft their own beeswax food wraps using natural cotton fabric and melted beeswax. They’re perfect for covering bowls, wrapping snacks, and keeping produce fresh—all while being eco-friendly and adorable! Find tickets here.
3The Big Wave
Monday, June 2, 2025
Veterans Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Drive
La Vergne Parks & Recreation is partnering with the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department for The Big Wave! Kids will be able to play in the water as it showers down from the fire hose.
Make sure to dress your child in clothes and shoes that can get wet. Don’t forget a towel and sunscreen.
4Celebrity Softball Game
Saturday, May 31, 4pm – 8pm
Blackman High School
3956 Blaze Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for the 1st Annual Celebrity Softball Game, hosted by 4EO Community Center and Endure Athletics at the David Price field at Blackman High School! It’s going to be an afternoon full of food, fun, and a few surprises for the whole CommUNITY. A few “Local Celebrity” spots are still open—so keep your eyes on first base, you never know who might show up!
5Music City Rodeo
Friday-Saturday, May 3-31
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Music City will host its first rodeo this weekend, kicking off on Thursday and continuing until Saturday. After the PCRA events, a concert featuring Jelly Roll and Tim McGraw will take place this weekend, all for one price.
Find tickets here.
