Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Celebrity Softball Game

Saturday, May 31, 4pm – 8pm

Blackman High School

3956 Blaze Dr, Murfreesboro, TN

Get ready for the 1st Annual Celebrity Softball Game, hosted by 4EO Community Center and Endure Athletics at the David Price field at Blackman High School! It’s going to be an afternoon full of food, fun, and a few surprises for the whole CommUNITY. A few “Local Celebrity” spots are still open—so keep your eyes on first base, you never know who might show up!