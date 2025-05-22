Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Hop Springs Fair
Now Through June, 1, Time Varies
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN
Come one come all to the first annual Hop Springs Fair! Full midway of rides and games, fried food, and drinks everyday May 22nd through June 1st! The fair is open weekdays from 5pm-10pm and weekends from 2pm-11pm, with the exception of May 31st, which is open 10am-11pm. $5 cash parking!
2Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff Party
Friday, May 23, 4pm
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
This is going to be a great party! Joey Fletcher Band plays the tunes while you have your very own tailgate spot! 10 groups can reserve a parking spot in the side parking lot to set up a 10×10 tent, chairs, a grille, whatever and tailgate. Tailgate spots do NOT cost you anything but must be reserved in advance! Music starts at 7! Bring a lawn chair or blanket!
32025 Stones River National Cemetery Memorial Day Flag Placement
Saturday, May 24, 10am
Stones River National Cemetery
3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro, TN
Help place flags at the burial sites of more than 7,000 heroes! Volunteers will park in the overflow parking area near the visitor center and check-in near the walk-in entrance to Stones River National Cemetery. No volunteer parking in the cemetery. Registration is required at https://forms.office.com/g/Xx2VAU436x. Volunteers should plan on arriving by 9:30 AM to ensure they have adequate time to check-in before the event begins. Volunteers will confirm their section assignments and receive flags at check-in.
4Spring Party
Saturday, May 24, 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Oaklands Mansion
901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
You are invited to Oaklands Mansion this Saturday! Dinner will be served in the mansion and on the grounds by The Alley on Main. Guests will enjoy a full bar by Julie’s Bartending Service. Summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual, and the drinks will be cold! The local band, Quarterlife, will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz. Your ticket purchase, or sponsorship, helps support the mission of preservation and education. Sponsorship starts at $300.00 and includes event tickets. Of your $125.00 per person ticket purchase, $60.00 is a tax-deductible donation to Oaklands Association, Inc., the 501 (c) 3 non-profit educational organization that owns and operates Oaklands Mansion. Find tickets here.
5Renaissance Festival
Saturday-Sunday, May 17 – 18, 10am – 6pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees.
Find tickets here.
