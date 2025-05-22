Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Spring Party

Saturday, May 24, 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Oaklands Mansion

901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN

You are invited to Oaklands Mansion this Saturday! Dinner will be served in the mansion and on the grounds by The Alley on Main. Guests will enjoy a full bar by Julie’s Bartending Service. Summer cocktails will be hand-crafted by Prichard’s Distillery. The weather may be warm, but the attire will be casual, and the drinks will be cold! The local band, Quarterlife, will be bringing love and kindness through the chillness of lo-fi hip-hop and jazz. Your ticket purchase, or sponsorship, helps support the mission of preservation and education. Sponsorship starts at $300.00 and includes event tickets. Of your $125.00 per person ticket purchase, $60.00 is a tax-deductible donation to Oaklands Association, Inc., the 501 (c) 3 non-profit educational organization that owns and operates Oaklands Mansion. Find tickets here.