Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Murfreesboro Saturday Market

Saturday, May 3, 8am – 12pm

Historic Rutherford County Courthouse

20 N Public Sq, Murfreesboro, TN

The 2025 Murfreesboro Saturday Market is now open every Saturday, starting May 1 and will continue through October. The Farmers Market features locally grown produce, locally raised beef, poultry, and pork, fresh eggs, and baked goods from local bakers. There will also be an area for artisans/crafters at the market and feature local musicians each Saturday.

Friday Night Market in the BORO

Every Friday, May – September 5pm – 9pm

2248 State Hwy 99, Murfreesboro, TN

Food Truck Festival and Local Shopping event is back and bigger than ever! The Friday Night Market in the BORO is your go-to destination for food, fun, and community—perfect for families, friends, and even your leashed furry companions! Savor the flavors from multiple food trucks, serving everything from authentic Jamaican dishes to fresh, wood-fired pizza. Shop local and discover unique finds from small businesses and artisans right here in Tennessee. Enjoy great vibes with music, entertainment, and a welcoming atmosphere that brings our community together. Support local entrepreneurs while making lasting memories with your loved ones.

TN Apple Fest

Saturday, May 3, 10am

Hop Springs

6790 Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Don’t miss the Tennessee Apple Festival—a fun-filled, pet-friendly event the whole family will enjoy! Enjoy live music, a variety of delicious eats from food trucks and snack vendors, and shop from over 100 vendors coming from six states. You’ll find vintage treasures, handmade crafts, clothing, jewelry, furniture, photography, children’s items, garden art, soaps, candles, signs, and so much more—including tons of apple-themed goodies. Don’t miss this vibrant celebration of community, creativity, and all things apple!

Strawberry Jam Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms

Saturday-Sunday, May 3-4, 10 am – 4 pm

Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Experience the sweet delight of strawberry season in Tennessee at the Strawberry Jam Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms. The family-friendly event promises a weekend full of fun, featuring sweet, juicy strawberries, live entertainment, and an arts and crafts fair with local artisans from Murfreesboro, Franklin, Middle TN, and beyond.

Whether you’re competing in the strawberry pie eating contest, shopping for handcrafted goods, enjoying the live music, or checking out the farm’s expansive playgrounds and zoo, there’s something to check the box for every member of the family.

Find tickets here.

Renaissance Festival

Saturday-Sunday, May 3-4, 10 am – 6 pm

2135 New Castle Road, Arrington

Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees.

Find tickets here.

