Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
12nd Annual Cheesecake Festival
Saturday, May 17, 10am – 4pm
Lane Agri Park
315 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for the 2nd Annual Cheesecake Festival in Murfreesboro, TN, where the first 200 adults will receive a free mini cheesecake and goodie bag, courtesy of Nothing But Buttercream. Enjoy train rides, a petting zoo, live music, food trucks, inflatables, and over 100 vendors offering everything from home décor to cheesecake-themed items. The event features two indoor buildings and an outdoor area, with $5 cash-only parking.
2Rockin’ Against Alzheimers
Saturday, May 17, 7pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy a special night of music and fundraising benefiting Alzheimer’s Tennessee. The event features Mixtape – The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band – performing all your favorite hits from the decade. Enjoy a signature cocktail, “Purple Rain,” for $10, with proceeds going to support the cause. Come rock out and help make a difference—get your tickets here.
3Spring Concert on the Lawn
Sunday, May 18, 6pm
Oaklands Mansion
901 North Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro
Join Oaklands Mansion for a free concert this weekend! Bring your friends, family, and a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, so you can focus on enjoying the music.
4Sunset Paddle Boarding
Friday, May 16, 6:30pm - 8:30pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Experience the warm colors of a sunset as they dance across the open water! Never tried paddleboarding? You are in luck! This program is great for beginners. Reserve your spot here.
5Renaissance Festival
Saturday-Sunday, May 17 – 18, 10am – 6pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees.
Find tickets here.
