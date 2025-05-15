Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Renaissance Festival

Saturday-Sunday, May 17 – 18, 10am – 6pm

2135 New Castle Road, Arrington

Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees.

Find tickets here.