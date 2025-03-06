Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Seussical
Now – Sunday, March 9, Time Varies
Center For The Arts
110 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Buy tickets here
2Cherry on Top: Cake Decorating Class
Friday, March 7, 6:30 – 8:30pm
826 Cpt Joe Fulghum Drive Suite A1
Murfreesboro, TN
Come join this DIY Cake Decorating Class and learn how to make your cakes look as good as they taste! Buy tickets here
3Build a Bird Feeder Workshop
Friday, March 7, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
La Vergne Multi-purpose Building
5093 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN
The La Vergne Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Build a Bird Feeder Workshop this weekend! This is a FREE workshop to teach kids basic wood working skills. Pre-registration is required. Supplies are limited and there is a workshop limit of 25 participants. Sign up here.
4Spine Bookshop Author Con
Friday, March 8, Saturday, March 9, 10am
Sunday, March 10, 6pm
Smyrna Event Center
100 Sam Ridley Parkway East Smyrna, TN
Enjoy a day filled with excitement and inspiration at the Smyrna Event Center. Meet your favorite authors, discover new books, and immerse yourself in the world of storytelling. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow book enthusiasts and celebrate the magic of literature. Buy tickets here
5Cheekwood in Bloom
Saturday, March 8, 9am – 5pm
Cheekwood
1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
It’s springtime at Cheekwood. See the blooms,take a photo with artist Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture and marvel in the beauty. Enjoy the stunning view of blooming tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths as music in the Beer Garden delights the ears each weekend and the joy of spring warms your heart. Buy tickets here.
