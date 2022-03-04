Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Meals of Hope Tennessee

Saturday, March 5, 9:00am-11:00am

1921 New Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN

World Outreach Church

Looking for a way to give back to the community? Bring your kids, friends and family to this event put on by the Cox Family. Join other members of the community in packing 50,000 meals to stay in our community and feed hungry people! Please come join and help them reach their goal!

