Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Meals of Hope Tennessee
Saturday, March 5, 9:00am-11:00am
1921 New Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
World Outreach Church
Looking for a way to give back to the community? Bring your kids, friends and family to this event put on by the Cox Family. Join other members of the community in packing 50,000 meals to stay in our community and feed hungry people! Please come join and help them reach their goal!
For more information and to register, click here.
2. Diana Health Grand Opening Community Celebration
Saturday, March 5, 11:00am-2:00pm
300 StoneCrest Blvd, Smyrna, TN
Diane Health is so excited for their Grand Opening! Join them as they celebrate their Grand Opening and all things women, families and wellness. Family-friendly activities include: a kids area with a bounce house, balloon artists, coloring stations and more, food trucks (first 100 guests eat for free!), 2 minute massages, DIY Wellness activities including: nutritious recipes, exercise and sleep tips, mini lessons on: birth plans, sleep training and more!
For more information on this event, click here.
3. Free Yoga Class
Saturday, March 5, 8:00am
423B W. Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Royal Massage & Yoga Lounge
These classes are taught by a certified yoga instructor and are beginner-friendly. The staff encourages you to bring your own mat if you have one but they do have mats available in the studio for a $5 rental fee. These classes are free to the community but donations are accepted, but are not required. Just bring yourself, a friend, a bottle of water and a mat. Class sizes are limited to 6 people.
To register for this event and reserve a spot, click here.
4. Behind the Bar
Saturday, March 5, 10:00am-11:30am
11 S Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
Red Bicycle Roasting Co
This 90-minute class will give you an in-depth understanding of your morning ritual. Whether you are an at home barista, or stop into your local coffee shop on the daily, this class will teach you everything you need to know in order to brew it as best as possible. Baristas will teach you how to understand and read a coffee label, the basics of an espresso machine, basic latte art, and their most popular pour-over methods!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Soul Ties Seminar
Sunday, March 6, 7:00pm-8:30pm
2108 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
Hyatt Place
Celebrity Love and Life Coach Del Lawrence is returning to Murfreesboro! This is sure to be some of the best 90 minutes you have ever invested in your life. The admission is free. If you have been hurt mentally, emotionally, and/or physically as a result of a toxic relationship, this is an event for you. This life-changing seminar will help you to overcome the traumatic experiences of your past and detox from the hurt and pain of any and all toxic relationships. It will empower you to become healthier, happier, and whole so that you can be completely free to live and love again!
For more information and to register for this event, click here.