Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Enchanted Night Hike at Barfield Park

March 31, 2023 AT 6 PM – 8 PM

Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

All wizards, witches, and warlocks have been invited to the Wilderness Station for an enchanted hike though Barfield Crescent Park guided by staff. Enjoy a crafted non-alcoholic “buttery beverage” by the campfire and get up-close looks at the resident owl ambassador. Don’t forget tp come prepared in your enchanted costume. Preregistration required via link or at the Wilderness Station.

For more info and to register, visit here