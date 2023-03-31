Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Enjoy these Spring and Easter events around the Murfreesboro area this weekend!
1Game of Fools: Flat Track Race & Motorcycle Games
Saturday April 1, 2023 8 AM – 4 PM
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Join Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro for races, motorcycle games, food, and live music at this event. The types of races include pit bikes, boonies, kids, kids electric, slow race, weenie bite, and keg push. There will be live music by Saints on Parade. Food includes burgers, hot dogs, and beer while supplies last! To pre-register, please email arenda.kiser@bumpush-d.com. Registration begins at 8am and ractice begins at 11am.
Learn more here.
2Enchanted Night Hike at Barfield Park
March 31, 2023 AT 6 PM – 8 PM
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
All wizards, witches, and warlocks have been invited to the Wilderness Station for an enchanted hike though Barfield Crescent Park guided by staff. Enjoy a crafted non-alcoholic “buttery beverage” by the campfire and get up-close looks at the resident owl ambassador. Don’t forget tp come prepared in your enchanted costume. Preregistration required via link or at the Wilderness Station.
For more info and to register, visit here
3Kid Friendly Easter Make & Take
1500 Medical Center Pkwy #1e, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
4Easter at The Avenue Murfreesboro
Saturday April 1, 2023 12 PM – 2 PM
The Avenue Murfreesboro
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Join The Avenue Murfreesboro as they kick off Spring with their annual Easter events! The event will feature photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, Easter give aways and crafts and more.
Learn more here.
5Easter Celebration
Saturday April 1, 2023 AT 10 AM – 12 PM CDT
Stones River Town Centre
1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Another Easter Celebration will be happening at the Stones River Town Centre in their Center Court. Kids can take free pictures with the Easter Bunny and enjoy festive music, a magic show, arts-n-crafts, face painting, balloon art, and giveaways! First 150 kids to register during the event will receive a gift bag.