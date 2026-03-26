Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!

Downtown After 5

Thursday, March 26, 5:00–8:00 PM

Historic Downtown Murfreesboro

Support local shopping, dining, and entertainment while enjoying the energy of spring in downtown Murfreesboro. Select shops will stay open late, inviting guests to explore unique boutiques, enjoy local restaurants, and experience live entertainment throughout the evening. Parking is available in downtown garages and street spaces, with no time limits in the evenings or on weekends.

La Vergne Easter Drive-Thru

Saturday, March 28, 10:00–11:30 AM

Veterans Memorial Park

115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN

The City of La Vergne invites families to its annual Easter Drive-Thru, where guests can drive through the park to receive bags of Easter eggs from various city departments. Each child will also have a chance to win a golden egg prize within their age group, which includes ages 0–3, 4–5, 6–8, and 9–12. The Easter Bunny will be on site to greet families during the event.

MTSU’s Premier Annual Jazz Festival

Saturday, March 28, 8:00 AM–11:00 PM

WMB Hinton Music Hall

1439 Faulkinberry Drive, Murfreesboro, TN

Middle Tennessee State University hosts its annual jazz festival featuring concerts and clinics with students, faculty, and special guest saxophonist Jesús Santandreu. The event offers a full day of performances and educational opportunities for jazz students and audiences, including a featured performance with MTSU’s Jazz Ensemble I at 5:30 PM. Learn more here

2nd Annual Oreo Festival

Saturday, March 28, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

MTSU Livestock Center

1720 Greenland Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The Oreo Festival returns to Murfreesboro for its second year with even more sweet treats and family fun. Guests can enjoy Oreo-inspired desserts, drinks, and creations from a variety of vendors and food trucks, along with games and activities for all ages. Admission and parking are free, making it a perfect outing for cookie lovers looking to celebrate all things Oreo.

Tennessee Tulip Festival

Now Through April 15, Times Vary

Lucky Ladd Farms

4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060

Experience the Tennessee Tulip Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms, the largest tulip farm festival in the Southeast, featuring vibrant tulip fields, food, shopping, live music on select dates, and family-friendly activities. Peak bloom is expected March 11–March 22, though availability may vary, and tulip picking is available for an additional cost. This weekend, guests can also enjoy a special Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, featuring a VIP breakfast buffet, a personal meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny, and a special gift for children ages 2–12. After breakfast, families can explore the farm, visit the animal barnyard, and take part in Easter egg hunts and other springtime activities included with admission. Learn more here

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