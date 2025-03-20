Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Tulip Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms
Saturday, March 22 – Sunday, March 23, Times Vary
Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Located in the heart of Middle Tennessee, Lucky Ladd Farms has planted over 1-MILLION tulip bulbs to provide a family-friendly event, offering both an authentic tulip picking experience on the farm and an extraordinary photography backdrop conveniently located near Nashville, Franklin, and Murfreesboro. Bring your cameras – tiptoeing through the tulips to capture your Insta-worthy selfie is encouraged! Spend as much time as you like strolling through the vibrant tulip fields to enjoy their beauty. The tulip fields are a coveted spot for professional and amateur photographers alike, seeking the best tulip photography location that Tennessee has to offer. Find tickets here.
2The Wild Women of Winedale
Thursday, March 20 – Sunday, March 23, Times Vary
Oaklands Mansion
901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Join those at historic Oaklands Mansion for a delightful evening of laughter and heartwarming moments as Murfreesboro Little Theatre proudly presents “The Wild Women of Winedale,” a hilarious and touching comedy by the renowned playwright trio Jones, Hope, and Wooten. “The Wild Women of Winedale” follows the spirited journey of three women at a crossroads in their lives. Fanny, Willa, and their quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye are dealing with major life changes, including career shifts, family dynamics, and personal loss. As they navigate these challenges, they find strength in their friendship and a renewed zest for life. Set in the charming southern town of Winedale, this play is a testament to the resilience and camaraderie of women everywhere. For tickets and more information go to www.mltarts.com.
3Murfreesboro Pie Festival
Saturday, March 22, 10am – 4pm
Hop Springs
6980 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Kick off spring the right way and support local! Murfreesboro Pie Festival is March 15th, 2024 at Hop Springs. There will be a petting zoo bounce house kids activities, many handmade vendors, boutique vendors, food vendors, and more!
4Winter Waterfall Hike at Machine Falls
March 22, Saturday, 8am
Wilderness Station, Barfield Wilderness Trail
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
As colder temperatures move in; the beauty of wild waterfalls change over to natural crystalline statues. Join for a moderate 3.1 mile hike through the trees to visit Machine Falls. Transport will be provided
5Kids Arts Festival
Saturday, March 22, 10am – 2pm
Pinkerton Park
405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
The Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee is making a colorful return to Pinkerton Park on Saturday, March 22, from 10 AM – 2 PM! Mark your calendars and bring the whole family for a day full of creativity, performances, and hands-on fun!
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!