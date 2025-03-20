Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 The Wild Women of Winedale

Thursday, March 20 – Sunday, March 23, Times Vary

Oaklands Mansion

901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN

Join those at historic Oaklands Mansion for a delightful evening of laughter and heartwarming moments as Murfreesboro Little Theatre proudly presents “The Wild Women of Winedale,” a hilarious and touching comedy by the renowned playwright trio Jones, Hope, and Wooten. “The Wild Women of Winedale” follows the spirited journey of three women at a crossroads in their lives. Fanny, Willa, and their quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye are dealing with major life changes, including career shifts, family dynamics, and personal loss. As they navigate these challenges, they find strength in their friendship and a renewed zest for life. Set in the charming southern town of Winedale, this play is a testament to the resilience and camaraderie of women everywhere. For tickets and more information go to www.mltarts.com.