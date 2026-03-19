Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Grails & Glory Cards & Collectibles Show ( Non-Sports)
Sunday, March 22
9am – 4pm
Grand Station
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Suite B & C, Murfreesboro
This is the spot to buy, sell, trade and connect with collectors, vendors, and families who love the hobby as much as you do.
Free entry, free parking and free attendee giveaway
What to Expect:
Pokémon • Yu-Gi-Oh • Lorcana • DBZ • One Piece • Magic
Collectibles • Toys • Figures • Statues • Anime
Stickers • Decals • Arts & Crafts • Comics • Apparel & more!
2Shreak 1 & 2 Trivia Night in Murfreesboro
Friday, March 20
7pm
Middle Ground Brewing Company
2476 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro
Shrek 1 & 2 team trivia is coming to Middle Ground Brewing Company in Murfreesboro on Friday, March 20th at 7pm!
Trivia is completely FREE to play, family-friendly, and the top three teams receive gift cards!
3Kindergarten Readiness Workshop for Parents
Saturday, March 21
10am
La Vergne Public Library
5063 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne
Come and join Mrs. Ashley as she shares her knowledge of kindergarten readiness with parents. As a former kindergarten teacher, she understands what children need to be prepared for school and how to get them ready. There will be a brief Q & A at the end for questions from those attending.
4Spring Kickoff Easter Event
Saturday, March 21
12pm – 2pm
The Avenue Murfreesboro
2615 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
Head to The Avenue for a fun-filled Easter celebration for the whole family!
Enjoy complimentary photos with the Easter Bunny, a live DJ, balloon artists, face painters, and free Easter-themed crafts for kids.
Location: Central Park, between Pandora and Bath & Body Works.
Date and time: Saturday, March 21st, from 12-2 PM
5Quilts in the Boro
Friday, March 20, 9am – 5pm
Saturday, March 21, 9am – 4pm
Lane Agri-Park Community Center
315 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro
Come experience the beauty, creativity, and community spirit at Quilts in the Boro! From vibrant modern designs to timeless traditional patterns, you’ll be amazed by the artistry and stories stitched into every quilt. Whether you’re a seasoned quilter, a casual admirer, or just looking for a fun outing, this show has something for everyone. Bring your friends, bring your family, and get inspired—because quilts aren’t just for keeping warm, they warm the heart too! March 20-21, 2026 at the Lane Agri-Park. More details available: https://www.quiltingbees.org/quilt-show.html
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