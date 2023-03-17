Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County.
1. St. Patrick Irish-themed Rice Crispy Treats Decoration
Saturday, March 18, 2023, 9 am – 5 pm until last treat sold
OFLOW (Overflow-Brews & Bakes)
115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Enjoy this fun, family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day event for all ages. You can bring the kids, your friends, your parents, or just yourself, and OFLOW will supply everything else to create the perfect fun St. Patrick Irish-themed rice crispy treats.
There will be a treat decorating station, a shamrock-themed photo selfie station for everyone to enjoy, and an Irish guest for photo ops to create an awesome day of memories.
Purchase of homemade rice crispy treats is required at the shop to decorate —1 for $5 or 3 for $10. Learn more here.
2. St. Patrick’s Family Fun Event
Saturday, March 18, 2023, 5 pm
Murfreesboro First Church of the Nazarene
1618 Hamilton Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Family fun and green pancakes! This event, co-hosted by Murfreesboro First Church of the Nazarene, and in partnership with Blackman Community Church of the Nazarene, is a fund raiser for youth and kids’ summer camps!
There will be games, face painting, crafts, a cake walk, and more exciting activities! Learn more here.
3. St. Paddy’s Day Party
Friday, March 17, 2023, 12 pm – 11 pm
Panther Creek Brews
714 W. Main St., Murfreesboro, TN
Panther Creek Brews has you covered for this St. Paddy’s Day. There will be traditional Irish music live from Muddy Boots, an Irish food menu and beer specials with Irish brews on tap.
There will be wearable swag free giveaways at the door. Panther Creek Brews will also provide licensed cups that turns green when you put beer in it free for you to keep.
Learn more here.
4. Shamrocks and Shenanigans St. Patrick’s Day Party
Friday, March 17, 2023, 6 pm – 9 pm
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Rd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Learn more here.
5. St. Patrick’s Day at Jack Brown’s
Friday, March 17, 2023, 4 pm – 10 pm
Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint Murfreesboro
113 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
For this St Patrick’s Day, those at Jack Brown’s will be going all out.
Try their themed menu that features delicious Irish brews and the Lucky Leprechaun burger served by waiters wearing kilts (don’t ask) and we’ll be ready to sling delicious Irish brews and the Lucky Leprechaun burger! They will also be serving boozy Guinness milkshakes with Guinness, Irish Cream Liqueur, and ice cream, topped with whipped cream.
Learn more here.