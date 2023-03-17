Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. St. Patrick Irish-themed Rice Crispy Treats Decoration

Saturday, March 18, 2023, 9 am – 5 pm until last treat sold

OFLOW (Overflow-Brews & Bakes)

115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Enjoy this fun, family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day event for all ages. You can bring the kids, your friends, your parents, or just yourself, and OFLOW will supply everything else to create the perfect fun St. Patrick Irish-themed rice crispy treats.

There will be a treat decorating station, a shamrock-themed photo selfie station for everyone to enjoy, and an Irish guest for photo ops to create an awesome day of memories.

Purchase of homemade rice crispy treats is required at the shop to decorate —1 for $5 or 3 for $10. Learn more here.