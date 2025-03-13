Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 SEC Tournament

Friday-Sunday, March 14-16

Bridgestone Arena

501 Broadway, Nashville

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place this weekend at Bridgestone Arena. In addition, SEC Party in the Park will be held on Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15 as a free fan activation with live music, food trucks, family-friendly games, and a video screen to watch the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place next door at Bridgestone Arena. The free SEC Party in the Park will kick off at 10 a.m. on both days and is in the second year as an initiative of the NCVC and the Southeastern Conference. Find tickets here.