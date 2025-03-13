Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Murfreesboro Pie Festival
Saturday, March 15, 10am – 4pm
Hop Springs
6980 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Kick off spring the right way and support local! Murfreesboro Pie Festival is March 15th, 2024 at Hop Springs. There will be a petting zoo bounce house kids activities, many handmade vendors, boutique vendors, food vendors, and more!
2Dried Floral Wreath Making Class
Saturday, March 15, 12pm
Midnight Grove Collection
111 E Lytle Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Literary Roots in making a Dried Flower Wreath! There will be two different options available to make. Ticket price for this option is $50. All supplies and instruction included. Find tickets here
3Adoption Fair
Sunday, March 16, 1pm – 3pm
Pet Supplies Plus
1664 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Come out to support one of a local donating partners and meet Available Cats from RCCR who are looking for their furever home.
4Nashville Elvis Festival
Friday-Sunday, March 13-16
The Factory at Franklin
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
It’s the 9th annual Nashville Elvis Festival this weekend at The Factory. There will be ten shows with many opportunities to see these amazing Elvis tribute artists. Find tickets here.
5SEC Tournament
Friday-Sunday, March 14-16
Bridgestone Arena
501 Broadway, Nashville
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament takes place this weekend at Bridgestone Arena. In addition, SEC Party in the Park will be held on Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15 as a free fan activation with live music, food trucks, family-friendly games, and a video screen to watch the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament taking place next door at Bridgestone Arena. The free SEC Party in the Park will kick off at 10 a.m. on both days and is in the second year as an initiative of the NCVC and the Southeastern Conference. Find tickets here.
