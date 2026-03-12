Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Tennessee Tulip Festival

Saturday, March 14

Lucky Ladd Farms

4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

The Tennessee Tulip Festival is a vibrant springtime celebration in the heart of Middle Tennessee, near Nashville, Franklin, and Murfreesboro. Farmer Ladd and his dedicated crew have meticulously cultivated the largest pick-your-own tulip farm festival experience in the Southeastern United States. Find tickets here.

Bravo Boro Presents Animal Farm

Friday, March 13–Sunday, March 22, Times Vary

Mills-Pate Arts Center

7120 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Bravo Boro brings its largest production yet with *Animal Farm*, featuring nearly 30 cast and crew members. The production showcases both returning performers and first-time participants, highlighting a wide range of experience and perspectives. Founded in 2021, Bravo Boro continues to expand community engagement and live theater offerings in Murfreesboro. Tickets are available through the theater’s website.

St. Patrick’s Rice Crispy Treats Decorating

Saturday, March 14, 8:00 AM–12:00 PM

Overflow-Brews & Bakes

115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN

Enjoy a fun, family-friendly event for all ages decorating Irish-themed rice crispy treats. Guests bring themselves, their friends, or family, and all decorating supplies are provided. Treats must be purchased to decorate—$5 for one or $10 for three. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with creativity and sweet fun in downtown Murfreesboro.

St. Patty’s Day Pup-Crawl Pawty

Friday, March 13, 10:00 AM

Koda’s Playhouse

5947 New Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a free enrichment pawty at Koda’s Playhouse! All boarding and daycare pups automatically participate in this month’s Pup Crawl-themed event. Guests are encouraged to bring yellow, gold, or light brown treats/items for their furry friends to share in the “Pots of Gold,” but don’t worry if you can’t—your pup can still join the fun. Treat drop-offs are welcome any day before the event.

Downtown Art Sampler: Yarn Painting

Friday, March 13, 6:00–7:30 PM

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center

415 South Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN

Learn the art of yarn painting during this relaxing, beginner-friendly craft program. All materials will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring friends and their creative spirit while exploring this unique art form. Light refreshments will be available. The event costs $15 per person, registration is required, and it is open to ages 18 and up. Find tickets here

