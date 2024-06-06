Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Movies Under The Stars
Saturday, June 8, 8 pm
Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Summertime means bright, happy days and warm, late nights with Movies Under the Stars! The season begins this weekend with a showing of Cars. The movie will begin at sundown.
2Murfreesboro Recycling Roundup
Saturday, June 8, 9 am – 1 pm
602 N Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
A community event organized and hosted by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) and local environmental supporters, where residents may drop off certain hard-to-recycle items like tires, mattresses, scrap metal, and Styrofoam to be recycled, free of charge. Find list of accepted items here.
3Painting at the Park
Friday, June 7, 6 pm – 9 pm
Barfield Crescent Park, 697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN
Join Southern Brushes Paint Parties at Barfield Park for a fun day of painting! This event will be for children 5 years and older. The cost for the event includes an 11×14 canvas, paint supplies, the venue, and a popsicle at the end. Learn more here.
4Global Wellness Day
Saturday, June 8, 2 pm – 4 pm
1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN,
In honor of Global Wellness Day, local businesses that advocate for health and wellness are putting together an event you don’t want to miss. Register for a slot to indulge in a complimentary chair massage and exclusive deals from these remarkable businesses! This is a Free event, but you must register here for a time to shop and enjoy a complimentary chair massage.
5Franklin Art Crawl
Friday, June 7, 6 pm – 9 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Stroll in downtown Franklin for the First Friday Art Crawl. Retailers will host local artists, and The Factory will also participate this month.
