Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Global Wellness Day

Saturday, June 8, 2 pm – 4 pm

1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN,

In honor of Global Wellness Day, local businesses that advocate for health and wellness are putting together an event you don’t want to miss. Register for a slot to indulge in a complimentary chair massage and exclusive deals from these remarkable businesses! This is a Free event, but you must register here for a time to shop and enjoy a complimentary chair massage.