Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Murfreesboro Banana Pudding Festival

Saturday, June 7, 10am – 3pm

Hop Springs

6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Get ready for a sweet day of fun at the Banana Pudding Festival at Hop Springs! The first 200 adults through the gate will receive a FREE goodie bag—two of them include a $300 Main Event certificate! Enjoy $5 public taste testing in the Banana Pudding Contest (cash only), live music from the Rockin’ Country Band (11 a.m.–2 p.m.), a FREE petting zoo, reptile bus, foam party, and $5 wristbands for unlimited carnival rides all day. There’s something for everyone with train rides, a bungee trampoline, face painting, a Kid Zone, and over 150 vendors offering everything from handmade goods and boutique finds to banana pudding-themed treats.