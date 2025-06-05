Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Murfreesboro Banana Pudding Festival
Saturday, June 7, 10am – 3pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for a sweet day of fun at the Banana Pudding Festival at Hop Springs! The first 200 adults through the gate will receive a FREE goodie bag—two of them include a $300 Main Event certificate! Enjoy $5 public taste testing in the Banana Pudding Contest (cash only), live music from the Rockin’ Country Band (11 a.m.–2 p.m.), a FREE petting zoo, reptile bus, foam party, and $5 wristbands for unlimited carnival rides all day. There’s something for everyone with train rides, a bungee trampoline, face painting, a Kid Zone, and over 150 vendors offering everything from handmade goods and boutique finds to banana pudding-themed treats.
2Downtown After 5
Friday, June 6, 5-8pm
Downtown Murfreesboro
Support local shopping, dining, and entertainment while enjoying the vibrant energy of our historic Murfreesboro. Stroll through unique boutiques, savor delicious meals at local restaurants, and immerse yourself in live entertainment—all while celebrating the heart of our community. Discover why downtown Murfreesboro is the place to be.
3Splash Days
Friday-Saturday, June 6-7, 10 am – 2 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms
4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN
Splash Days are water-filled days of fun! Let your kids beat the heat as they play in the splash pad, get lost in a sea of foam in the bubble blast, or zoom down inflatable water slides. Remember to pack the essentials: kids swim wear, swim diapers, and plenty of towels. And don’t worry, we’ve got a convenient changing station ready for you. Find tickets here.
4The Great Tennessee Air Show
Saturday, June 7 – Sunday, June 8, 9am – 6pm
Smyrna Airport
613 Fitzhugh Blvd, Smyrna, TN
The Great Tennessee Air Show returns to Smyrna on June 7 + 8, and it’s going to be bigger, faster, and louder than ever! Get ready for jaw-dropping aerial stunts, powerful jet demos, and family-friendly fun all weekend long at Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport. This year’s lineup includes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, thrilling aerobatic performers, military displays, and more.
5Franklin Cocktail Festival
Saturday, June 7, 5 pm – 8 pm
Westhaven Neighborhood
1001 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, TN
Get ready for an unforgettable evening where the best of summer, cocktails, and lakeside beauty come together. Set against the stunning backdrop of Westhaven Lake, this inaugural outdoor, rain-or-shine festival promises a delightful experience for cocktail enthusiasts. Experience 10 expertly crafted, sample sized signature cocktails. Take in lakeside views as you sip and socialize, all while enjoying fun music and a vibrant atmosphere. Find tickets here.
