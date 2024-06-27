Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Caffeine & Chrome

Saturday, June 29, 9am-2pm

Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville

704 Swan Dr, Smyrna, TN

Join Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville for a day of shopping from local vendors, food trucks, and classic cars!

The schedule is as follows:

Vendor Market 9am-2pm.

Caffeine & Chrome Car Show 9am-Noon

Women In Wheels Car Show Noon-2pm (This event will feature awards to the top three female car owners with voting selected by the attendees)

You can also showcase your car for free. Bring the whole family to this free event and check out the classic cars and support local small businesses. Pet friendly! Learn more here.