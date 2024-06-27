Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Butterfly Festival
Saturday, June 28, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
This immersive Butterfly Encounter allows you to get up close and personal with these magnificent creatures. Observe their intricate patterns, vibrant colors, and graceful flight as they dance through the air. There will also be Butterfly Releases where you can witness the magic as the farm introduces a variety butterfly species to their vibrant sunflower fields.
Find tickets here.
2Movies Under The Stars – Finding Nemo
Saturday, June 8, 8 pm
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Summertime means bright, happy days and warm, late nights with Movies Under the Stars! The week’s movie will be Finding Nemo. The movie will begin at sundown.
3Inaugural RuCo Pride Celebration
Saturday, June 29, 3-9 pm
Oaklands Mansion
900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
It’s time for RuCo Pride’s first ever Pride Celebration! All of Rutherford County is invited to celebrate everyone on the queer spectrum, including allies. There will be live music, DJ, drag performances, vendors, food and a Kids Zone.
4Caffeine & Chrome
Saturday, June 29, 9am-2pm
Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville
704 Swan Dr, Smyrna, TN
Join Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville for a day of shopping from local vendors, food trucks, and classic cars!
The schedule is as follows:
Vendor Market 9am-2pm.
Caffeine & Chrome Car Show 9am-Noon
Women In Wheels Car Show Noon-2pm (This event will feature awards to the top three female car owners with voting selected by the attendees)
You can also showcase your car for free. Bring the whole family to this free event and check out the classic cars and support local small businesses. Pet friendly! Learn more here.
5Blackberry Jam Music Festival
Saturday, June 29, 4:30pm – 8:30pm
Harlinsdale Farm
331 Franklin Road, Franklin
This weekend will be the 21st Annual Blackberry Jam Music Festival presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners Saturday. From the porch of the Historic Hayes House, Hard Bargain Association will present an eclectic talented roster featuring Reyna Roberts, Tae Lewis, Don Adam’s Band, Tanya and Charles Harris, and Joe Hand. Tickets are $20 at the event.
