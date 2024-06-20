Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
5Panther Creek Brew’s 4 Year Anniversary Weekend
Thursday, June 20 – Sunday, June 23, Time Varies
Panther Creek Brew
714 W Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
On June 20, Panther Creek Brews turns four! This will be a four day event celebrating four years! Each day will be something different!
- Thursday: Cabin Attic will be set up for dinner. The amazing running group will be running the Greenway and Roland Justice take the stage around 6. Also, a new beer drops!
- Friday: Cabin Attic will still be set up for for dinner time! The 725band takes the stage around 6, more new beer for everyone!
- Saturday: Open all day, there will be pop up from Literary Roots with books and plants and all the cool stuff at 3pm and the one man band Jasons Aitta hits the stage to celebrate at around 6! Also, another new beer!
- Saturday: The 80s Throwback Party! DJ Chris will throw out all the 80’s hits while Cabin Attic returns with a special Brunch Burger on the menu! All the new brews will now be available and some surprises abound! Come dressed in all your 80s gear! You might get a prize !!
4Community Baby Shower
Saturday, June 22, 10am
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
The Community Baby Shower offers educational workshops, vital baby supplies, car seat safety inspections, and resources from various vendors. This event is complimentary for new and expecting mothers. Brought to you by The Rutherford County Health Department and Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation.
3Boat Day
Saturday, June 22,
Jefferson Springs Recreation Area
7660 West Jefferson Pike, Smyrna TN
The City of Murfreesboro is partnering with the Town of Smyrna to support this annual event where people of all ages can enjoy some time on the water! The event is free and kayaks and canoes are provided. Staff will be on hand to provide instruction. No registration necessary.
2Sensory-Friendly Summer Fest
Saturday, June 22, 9am -12pm
1203 Memorial Blvd, Suite E, Murfreesboro, TN
There will be fun for the whole family including face painting, arts & crafts, and more
1Mustang Heritage Spectacular
Saturday, June 22, 8 am – 10 am
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Mustang Heritage Spectacular – Celebrity Freestyle Competition/Extreme Mustang Auction – $20 or weekend pass. The top celebrities in the Mustang World compete for one of the largest purses in Mustang competition. Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!