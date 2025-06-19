Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Juneteenth Celebrations
Saturday, June 21, 10am – 4pm
Bradley Academy
415 S South Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN
This annual Juneteenth Celebration will include a Kids’ Zone with free games and activities, food vendors, artists and live music with dancing.
Saturday, June 21, 2pm – 8pm
Hilltop-Rosenwald Park
565 Mason Tucker Dr, Smyrna, TN
The Smyrna Juneteenth Committee presents the 2025 Juneteenth Celebration in Smyrna. Come out and enjoy this free event. The family friendly event will include food trucks, local vendors, activities for the kids and more!
2Butterfly Festival
Now Through July 27, Times Vary
Lucky Ladd Farms
4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville TN
Experience the magic of the Butterfly Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms, where hundreds of butterflies surround you in a breathtaking, up-close encounter. Stroll through the butterfly house, observe their vibrant colors, and learn about their life cycle from on-site experts. Don’t miss the daily live butterfly releases into the flower fields—an unforgettable moment you can join by reserving butterflies in advance online. Admission to the farm is sold separately, so be sure to purchase both tickets ahead of time. Find out more
3Movie Under the Stars
Saturday, June 21, 8pm – 10pm
Fountains at Gateway
Summer’s calling, and that means bright days and cozy nights with Movies Under the Stars. This week’s movie is Kung Fu Panda 2. Grab your friends, bring a blanket, and come hang out every Saturday night at the Fountains until July 26.
4Hallowed Ground: A Lantern Tour of Stones River National Cemetery
Join a park ranger for an hour-long walk by lantern light through Stones River National Cemetery. Visitors will get a chance to appreciate the human stories within the cemetery by listening to soldiers and civilians share their experiences through the letters they wrote and received during the conflict. Reserve your spot here.
5FIFA World Cup at Geodis Park
Friday, June 20, 5 pm
Geodis Park
501 Benton Avenue, Nashville, TN
Espérance Sportive de Tunise is one of only four teams representing Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. The elder statesmen of Tunisian soccer own a record-breaking 33 league titles, 15 Tunisian Cups and four CAF Champions League crowns. The club’s most recent Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle1 title came in the 2023-24 season when the team went 10W-0L-2D in the regular season and 6W-1L-3D in the playoffs. Espérance has also participated in three FIFA Club World Cups (2011, 2018 and 2019), including a fifth-place finish in 2018. Additionally, the Tunisian side was named seventh in FIFA’s best African clubs of the twentieth century.
LAFC joins Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders as the third MLS representative in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The club has been placed into Group D of the competition and opened the tournament in Atlanta on Monday, June 16, against Chelsea of the Premier League. LAFC will also face Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Friday, June 20, in Nashville) and Flamengo from Brazil (Tuesday, June 24, in Orlando) in the group stage.
Find more information here.
