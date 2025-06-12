Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Friday Night Live
Friday, June 13, 6:30pm – 9:30pm
Rutherford County Courthouse Square
1 Public Sq S, Murfreesboro, TN
Downtown Murfreesboro comes alive with music as Main Street Murfreesboro hosts Friday Night Live! This will be a fun-filled evening of live music, dancing, and community spirit. And the best part? It’s FREE! Bring a chair and relax or find your spot in front of the stage to dance the night away. Make a night of it—come early to enjoy dinner at one of our locally owned downtown restaurants and explore the unique shops around the square before the music begins.
2Annual Bikes & Barbeque
Saturday, June 14, 10am – 2pm
Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV
2233 NW Broad Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
You’re invited to a fun-filled day with Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV and the Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club! Bring the whole family out for a laid-back gathering featuring great food, cool bikes, and good times. Whether you ride or just love the vibe, everyone’s welcome—so come show off your ride or just enjoy some delicious BBQ and soak up the sunshine and fresh air.
3International Folk Fest
Friday, June 13, 5pm
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
The 42nd International Folk Fest is happening this weekend—don’t miss it! Enjoy live folk music and traditional dancing from Estonia, Poland, and Puerto Rico, all in one place. Bring a lawn chair and settle in for a cultural celebration full of rhythm, color, and energy. And for the perfect pairing, Cedar Glade Brews will be offering special beers inspired by each country—plus limited-edition 6-packs available to take home.
4Summer Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest
Saturday, June 14, 10am – 2pm
Rutherford County Courthouse Square
1 Public Sq S, Murfreesboro, TN
Grab your chalk and get creative! This fun, family-friendly event is free to enter and open to all ages. Chalk art begins after 7:30 AM and wraps up by 11:00 AM, with winners announced at noon. Bring your own chalk and supplies, pick your sidewalk square, and let your imagination run wild! Gift card prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group, and all artwork will help brighten up downtown for the day. Learn more here.
5Arrington Vineyards Crawfish Boil
Saturday, June 14, noon- 3 pm
Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington
Join in at Arrington Vineyards on Saturday, June 14th, for a Crawfish Festival! We’re teaming up with South Coast Seafood to serve up the freshest, most authentic Louisiana-style crawfish boil. With live music, award-winning wines, and pop-up vendor fun, it’s the perfect way to celebrate Dad!
