Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Summer Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest

Saturday, June 14, 10am – 2pm

Rutherford County Courthouse Square

1 Public Sq S, Murfreesboro, TN

Grab your chalk and get creative! This fun, family-friendly event is free to enter and open to all ages. Chalk art begins after 7:30 AM and wraps up by 11:00 AM, with winners announced at noon. Bring your own chalk and supplies, pick your sidewalk square, and let your imagination run wild! Gift card prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group, and all artwork will help brighten up downtown for the day. Learn more here.