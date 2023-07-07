Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Cool Mom Club Play date

Sunday, July 9, 2023, 11 AM – 1 PM

The View at Fountains

1500 Medical Center Pkwy STE 4D, Murfreesboro, TN

As the Moms Loving Moms nonprofit grows, the organization is providing opportunities for moms to get out of your house and be able to meet new friends in similar stages of life. The splash pad is fenced in and connected to an open turf area with benches and corn hole. There are several restaurants close by if you want to make your own picnic. Everyone in your family is welcome to attend and children with all ability levels are invited.