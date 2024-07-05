Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Friday Night Live Concert Series
Friday, July 5, 6:30pm – 9:30pm
1 S Public Square
Murfreesboro, TN
Join Main Street Murfreesboro for the Friday Night Live Concert Series right in the heart of the historic Murfreesboro square. Whether you prefer to dance up front or relax in a chair, there’s space for everyone to enjoy the music!
2July Jamboree
Saturday July 6, 3pm – 7pm
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery be celebrating summer with delicious food, refreshing brews, and some local vendors!
3Watercraft Rentals at Jefferson Springs
Saturday, July 6, 11am- 5pm
Jefferson Springs
7660 Jefferson Pike, Smyrna, TN
Come out to Jefferson Springs Recreation Area to rent kayaks and canoes on the water’s edge! Rentals are hourly and include options for kayaks, canoes, and even paddle boards. Lifejackets and paddles will be provided. More info here
4Bumpus’ First Friday Bike Nights
Bumpus Harley-Davidson® Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
July 05, 2024 5:00PM – July 05, 2024 8:00PM
Come out and enjoy the festivities! Free Stunt Show! Free drinks! The Hog Chapter will be serving up burgers and hotdogs! There will also be a raffle for a $250 BHD Gift card.
5Franklin Art Crawl
Friday, July 5, 6 pm
Downtown Franklin
On Friday night, the free event in downtown Franklin will feature local artists as you stroll down Main Street.
