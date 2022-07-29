Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Caffeine and Chrome-Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville

Saturday, July 30, 9am – 12pm

320 Tech Park Dr, La Vergne

Cruise into Gateway Classic Cars the last Saturday of the month for Cars & Coffee: Presented by Grundy Insurance!

Cruise into Gateway Classic Cars with your collectible car or daily driver to share with the car community. All makes and models are welcomed! Indulge in coffee and pastries, while supplies last. Gather around the car community on the last Saturday of every month for an experience of a lifetime. Free Admission from 9am to 12pm. Not to mention, we have a museum full of classic, exotic, and muscle cars. This is a family and pet friendly event!!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.