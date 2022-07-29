Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County.
1Caffeine and Chrome-Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville
Saturday, July 30, 9am – 12pm
320 Tech Park Dr, La Vergne
Cruise into Gateway Classic Cars the last Saturday of the month for Cars & Coffee: Presented by Grundy Insurance!
Cruise into Gateway Classic Cars with your collectible car or daily driver to share with the car community. All makes and models are welcomed! Indulge in coffee and pastries, while supplies last. Gather around the car community on the last Saturday of every month for an experience of a lifetime. Free Admission from 9am to 12pm. Not to mention, we have a museum full of classic, exotic, and muscle cars. This is a family and pet friendly event!!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Black Murfreesboro Market
Saturday, July 30, 10:00am-4:00pm
312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
The Black Murfreesboro Market will be held on the last Saturday of each month through October 2022. Here is a great opportunity to support local Black Owned Businesses and experience a fun day of Black Culture. There will be food trucks, shopping, music, and much more. Be sure to follow their Facebook Page for updates on participating vendors. All are welcome to attend. This is a family-friendly event.
For more information, click here.
3Beauty Behind Bars Conference
Friday, July 29 to Saturday, July 30, 12:00pm
116 N. Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Walnut House Event and Recording Studio
You don’t have to be physically incarcerated to be locked behind bars. Mental incarceration and self-imprisonment are the most difficult forms of solitude to escape. Beauty Behind Bars is the official overall self-esteem program of the Once in a Wifetime movement. Created to help others break away from mental incarceration and self-imprisonment of low self-esteem, doubt, depression, and dream killing: Beauty Behind Bars teaches forgiveness, accountability, and the importance of loving self from the inside out.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Paint Your Own Pet
Sunday, July 31, 2:00pm-5:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
Join artists of Painting with a Twist for a special custom class! When reserving your spot for Paint Your Own Pet, please email the studio the photo of your pet you would like to paint at least 24 hours prior to the start of class. One pet per canvas. Head shots turn out best! They will sketch your pet and recommend the paint palette. The way your pet appears in the photo will be how they appear in the painting; crop the photo to your liking and inform the artists of any special requests! This class has a unique format. It is primarily self-guided with instruction from artists moving around the class. Do not worry; they will demonstrate techniques!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Harry Potter Day
Saturday, July 30, 10:00am-2:00pm
100 Sam Ridley Pkway E, Smyrna, TN
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
Join team members and fellow Potter-heads at the SOAC for a day to celebrate one of the greatest wizards of all time, the famous Harry Potter! Be sure to bring your robes and wands for a magical day full of fun and enchantment. The staff hopes to see many creative costumes and enthusiasts!
For more information, click here.