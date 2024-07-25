Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Bikes & Barbecue

Saturday, July 27, 10am – 2pm

Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV

2233 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN

Join Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV along with the Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club for a gathering of food, motorcycles, and fun. People of all ages are welcome, join and show off your ride, grab some B-B-Que and enjoy some time in the sun and wind.