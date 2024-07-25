Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
13rd Annual Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival
Saturday, July 27, 4 – 9pm
South Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for an evening of flavor and fun at the 3rd Annual Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival! Enjoy shopping, games, and some of the best hot chicken in the BORO. Talented Hot Chicken Artisans will compete for prestigious awards. Find tickets here
2Bikes & Barbecue
Saturday, July 27, 10am – 2pm
Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV
2233 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Sloan’s Motorcycle & ATV along with the Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club for a gathering of food, motorcycles, and fun. People of all ages are welcome, join and show off your ride, grab some B-B-Que and enjoy some time in the sun and wind.
3Christmas In July Party
Friday, July 26 – Sunday, July 28, 10am – 6pm
Four Sisters Antiques And Vintage
1056 Seals Way, Murfreesboro, TN
Don’t miss out on this Christmas In July Party at Four Sisters Antiques & Vintage all weekend! There will be lots of fabulous Christmas treasures for amazing prices.
4One Spunky Spud Murfreesboro Popup
Saturday, July 27, 12pm
AT&T
577 North Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Middle Tennessee’s Best Potato! Join One Spunky Spud and get “spunkdafied” with the TikTok viral massive Loaded baked potato! The last Murfreesboro stop sold out in record time. Early arrival is suggested.
5Tax Free Weekend
Friday-Sunday, July 26-28
Statewide
It’s tax free weekend! School supplies and clothing items under $100 are tax exempt.
Learn more here.
