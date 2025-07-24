Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Back to School Drive and Farmer’s Market Experience
Saturday, July 26, 4 pm – 6 pm
Mitchell Neilson Primary Gymnasium
1303 Jones Boulevard, Murfreesboro
The Back to School Drive and Farmer’s Market Experience will take place on Saturday, July 26th, 2025, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Mitchell Neilson Primary Gymnasium.
Students and families can enjoy an afternoon of fun, support, and community spirit!
Here’s what you can look forward to:
Back to School Supply Drive
Murfreesboro Muslim Youth (MMY) will be handing out backpacks and essential school supplies for students of all ages — notebooks, pencils, folders, and more to help every child start the school year with confidence.
Farmer’s Market Experience
Murfreesboro City Schools’ local farmers will bring the freshness! Pick up free veggies and learn about healthy eating from local farm stands (while supplies last).
Free Books
Read to Succeed will be at the event, handing out books to encourage a love of reading and help build home libraries for children.
Wellpoint Health Support
Visit Wellpoint’s table for even more school supplies and to learn about TennCare benefits, health resources, and how to access services for your family.
Important Notes:
Children must be present to receive supplies.
All giveaways are first come, first served while supplies last — so come early!
Hosted by:
Murfreesboro Muslim Youth (MMY)
Murfreesboro City Schools
Read to Succeed
Wellpoint
Bring the family and join us for this special afternoon — supporting students, promoting wellness, and building community together!
2Fun Day Friday with your SROs
Friday, July 25, 9 am – 2pm
1540 W. College St, Murfreesboro
Looking for something fun for your kids this Friday? Join the Murfreesboro Police Department for a special community event designed to bring families and law enforcement together in a relaxed, friendly setting.
Come out and meet your School Resource Officers at General Bragg Trailhead! This free family event is perfect for kids of all ages to get to know the officers who work in their schools and build positive relationships with local law enforcement.
There will be games, hotdogs, popsicles, and giveaways for the whole family!
34th Annual Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival
Saturday, July 26th, 2025, 4 pm – 9 pm
Downtown Murfreesboro, Historic Square
The heat is on! The 4th Annual Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Festival takes place on Saturday, July 26th, 2025 from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM in Downtown Murfreesboro, TN, at the Historic Square, where bold flavors, friendly competition, and community spirit come together for an unforgettable evening in the heart of the BORO.
Expect a lively downtown experience featuring:
Award-Winning Hot Chicken: Local hot chicken artisans will battle it out for titles including People’s Choice, Best in the BORO, Hottest of the Hot, and Most Creative.
Shopping & Games: Stroll through a variety of local vendors and enjoy games and entertainment for all ages.
Live Community Vibes: Whether you’re a hot chicken connoisseur or just in it for the fun, there’s something for everyone.
Admission: FREE General Admission
4Movies Under the Stars
Saturday, July 26, 8 pm
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Parks and Rec hosts a cozy night with Movies Under the Stars this Saturday, July 26th. This Saturday’s movie is Soul.
5The Boro’s Artists’ Row
Saturday, July 26, 8 am – 12 pm
N. Church Street, downtown Murfreesboro
Free to Attend | Family-Friendly | Rain or Shine
From 8:00 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday, enjoy a gathering of local artists showcasing their work along N. Church Street in the heart of downtown Murfreesboro.
Support local talent, find something one-of-a-kind, and make your Saturday morning memorable!
*Coincides with the “Murfreesboro Saturday Market”*
