Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Taste of Rutherford

Saturday, July 19, 6pm – 9pm

Oaklands Mansion

901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN

Taste of Rutherford is an annual fundraiser for Main Street Murfreesboro. Attendees will experience tastings from over 25 local restaurants in Rutherford County, live music, access to a craft beer garden. This event is a must to attend if you enjoy trying new foods, dancing, and experiencing new drinks.

Funds raised through this event go to help with revitalization efforts for the historic downtown business district through Main Street Murfreesboro, a 501(c)(3). Get ready to own a piece of local history! Bidding for the individual 40th anniversary mural paintings opens online on July 14 at 7:00 AM and will close at the end of the Taste of Rutherford (TOR) fundraising event on July 19 at 9:00 PM. You do not have to attend TOR to participate in the auction. —anyone can bid online from anywhere! Learn more here