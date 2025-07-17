Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Taste of Rutherford
Saturday, July 19, 6pm – 9pm
Oaklands Mansion
901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Taste of Rutherford is an annual fundraiser for Main Street Murfreesboro. Attendees will experience tastings from over 25 local restaurants in Rutherford County, live music, access to a craft beer garden. This event is a must to attend if you enjoy trying new foods, dancing, and experiencing new drinks.
Funds raised through this event go to help with revitalization efforts for the historic downtown business district through Main Street Murfreesboro, a 501(c)(3). Get ready to own a piece of local history! Bidding for the individual 40th anniversary mural paintings opens online on July 14 at 7:00 AM and will close at the end of the Taste of Rutherford (TOR) fundraising event on July 19 at 9:00 PM. You do not have to attend TOR to participate in the auction. —anyone can bid online from anywhere! Learn more here
22nd Annual Berry Festival
Saturday, July 19, 10am – 1pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Get ready for a berry-packed celebration at the 2nd Annual Berry Festival this Saturday at Hop Springs! Look for red balloons — they mark booths bursting with fresh berries, berry-themed goodies, and delicious berry drinks and food!
3Pick-your-own Sunflower Farm
Friday-Saturday, July 18-19, 10 am – 4 pm
Lucky Ladd Farms
4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN
Bring your cameras – sunflower selfies are encouraged! Spend as much time as you like wandering the fields and enjoying the beautiful scenery that our Sunflower fields have to offer. After exploring, guests have the chance to engage in a hands-on experience by cutting and creating their very own bouquet of sunflowers from our fields. This you-pick sunflower experience is a highlight for visitors from Franklin to Murfreesboro and beyond. Learn more here
4Plein Air Event at Gateway Island
Sunday, July 20, 1pm – 4pm
Gateway Island and Reception Center
1875 W. College Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Join this Plein Air event for art in your community as local artists lead you through different projects with the goal of creating in nature and introducing you to new mediums. Learn more here
5Dog Days of Summer
Saturday, July 19, 10am – 8pm
Painted Tree Boutique
552 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
Beat the heat and bring your pup for a tail-wagging day of fun at Painted Tree! This pet-friendly shopping event willfeature live music, exclusive sales, sweet treats for your pup, and a chance to win a $100 Painted Tree gift card! Whether you’re looking to treat yourself, your home, or your four-legged friend, Painted Tree is the place to be. Support small businesses, and enjoy a summer day out with your best friend.
