Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Summer Sip ‘n’ Shop
Saturday, July 13, 10am – 8pm
Painted Tree
552 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
With mocktails, treats, music, sales, and unbeatable shopping, this Summer Sip ‘n’ Shop event provides a refreshing break from these dog days of summer. Invite your friends, grab a cart, and enjoy this summer day in style. The shopping (and air conditioning oasis) awaits you!
290’s Themed Team Trivia
Thursday, July 11, 7pm
The Goat
2355 Adwell St. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
90’s Themed Team Trivia is coming to Murfreesboro! Trivia is completely FREE to play, family friendly, and the top three teams receive gift cards!
3Hummingbird and Chill
Saturday, July 13, 10am
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Want to relax in the A/C and watch hummingbirds zip around the hummingbird feeders at the Wilderness Station? Join us for a relaxing morning hummingbird viewing session in our retreat room. Enjoy watching these charming little birds with light refreshments. . An optional bird hike to follow.
4Chair Yoga
Friiday, July 11, 1pm-2pm
Smyrna Public Library
400 Enon Springs Rd W Smyrna, TN
Chair Yoga is an exercise and stretch class designed to be done with the support of a chair. It’s an ideal exercise for those who don’t want to get on the floor or who can benefit from a chair to support their balance. It’s typically practiced by older adults or people recovering from injuries. Try it out for free at Smyrna Public Library!
5Cirque de Soleil Songblazers
Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, 7:30 pm
TPAC
505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Premiering this July 2024, Cirque du Soleil’s newest North American touring show in collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville. Two-step into the mesmerizing world of Cirque du Soleil’s newest US touring show in collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville: An acrobatic and live musical performance showcasing the captivating artistry of Cirque du Soleil with the soul-stirring melodies of beloved country legends and contemporary stars.
Find tickets here.
