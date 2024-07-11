Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Chair Yoga

Friiday, July 11, 1pm-2pm

Smyrna Public Library

400 Enon Springs Rd W Smyrna, TN

Chair Yoga is an exercise and stretch class designed to be done with the support of a chair. It’s an ideal exercise for those who don’t want to get on the floor or who can benefit from a chair to support their balance. It’s typically practiced by older adults or people recovering from injuries. Try it out for free at Smyrna Public Library!