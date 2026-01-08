Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Nate Rose Live – The ULTRA MARATHON Experience
Saturday, January 10, 6:00–8:00 PM
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro, TN
Nate Rose returns with a full band for a live performance centered on music from his latest album, ULTRA MARATHON. The show features new live arrangements, theatrical elements directed by Nate Rose and David Piersaul, previews of unreleased material, and a collaborative track with a special guest performed with a band for the first time. The night is designed as a full experience with curated transitions and visual elements created specifically for the Hop Springs stage, followed by an opportunity for fans to meet and speak with Nate. VIP admission includes early entry, VIP lounge access, an ULTRA MARATHON album Q&A, a Nate Rose pin and patch, and an exclusive listen to unreleased music. Find tickets here
2Start Strong in 2026 SportsCom Exercise Class Showcase
Saturday, January 10, 8:30–11:00 AM
SportsCom
2310 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN
Kick off 2026 with a showcase of Sports*Com exercise classes, including Step with Martha, Zumba with Tonya and Renee, Dance Fusion with Gail, RetroFit with Tanya, and Yoga with Suzanne. Door prizes will be offered throughout the event.
3Chinese Tea Party
Saturday, January 10, 3:00 PM
Music City Tea
316 Murfreesboro Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy a fun Chinese tea party with tea tasting, a Chinese tea ceremony, herbal class, and lots of food. Over 200 teas will be available. Reservations are required with Jenny at 615-775-8053.
4Jesus, Jammies and Journals
Sunday, January 11, 2:00–4:00 PM
Redemption House
350 Jefferson Pike, La Vergne, TN
Create your own Bible, gratitude, or joyful journal. Wear your jammies and get creative with snacks, worship music, and time together reflecting on all the amazing things God is doing. Sister Paddy Wair will be leading the project, and the team says they’re thrilled to share this experience with everyone.
5Antiques & Garden Show
Friday-Sunday, January 9-11, 10:00 AM – 7:45 PM
Music City Center
201 Rep John Lewis Way S, Nashville
Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, a benefit for Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and Economic Club of Nashville (ECON) Charities, presented by Northern Trust, announced “American Elegance” is the theme for the 2026 Show, returning to Music City Center on January 9–11, 2026. Find tickets here.
