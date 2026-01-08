Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Nate Rose Live – The ULTRA MARATHON Experience

Saturday, January 10, 6:00–8:00 PM

Hop Springs

6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro, TN

Nate Rose returns with a full band for a live performance centered on music from his latest album, ULTRA MARATHON. The show features new live arrangements, theatrical elements directed by Nate Rose and David Piersaul, previews of unreleased material, and a collaborative track with a special guest performed with a band for the first time. The night is designed as a full experience with curated transitions and visual elements created specifically for the Hop Springs stage, followed by an opportunity for fans to meet and speak with Nate. VIP admission includes early entry, VIP lounge access, an ULTRA MARATHON album Q&A, a Nate Rose pin and patch, and an exclusive listen to unreleased music. Find tickets here