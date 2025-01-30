Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1International ‘Take Your Child to the Library’ Day
Saturday, February 1, All Day
Smyrna Public Library, 400 Enon Springs Rd W, Smyrna, TN
Technology Engagement Center, 306 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
Linebaugh Library, 105 W Vine St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
February 1st is Take Your Child to the Library Day!
Celebrate with stories, crafts and more! These following events are free and open to the public. All craft supplies will be provided.
- Smyrna Public Library:
3:00 pm Storytime
- Technology Engagement Center:
10:00 am – DIY Book Totes
10:30am – Storytime & Craft
11:00am – DIY Painted Bookmarks
11:30am – Storytime & Craft
- Linebaugh Library:
Bluey Day 12pm – 3pm
Pictures with Bluey, games from the show, storytime and crafts
2Plunge Into Fitness
Saturday, February 1, 8:15am - 12pm
Sports*Com
2310 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy land and water based aerobics class samplers followed by a cold plunge into the outdoor pool. The indoor pool will be open for open swim at the end of the event!
3Tennessee Songwriters Week Preliminary Competition
Sunday, February 2, 1pm – 4pm
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Come out to Cedar Glade Brews for an incredible evening of live, original music. As part of the Tennessee Songwriters Week preliminary round, 16 gifted songwriters—performing as individuals, duos, or trios (no drums)—will each showcase one original piece. Two winners from this round move on to the Franklin Theater in March with the ultimate goal of earning a coveted showcase spot at the Bluebird.
4Hot Chicken Week
Friday-Sunday, January 31-February 2
Multiple Locations
It’s Nashville Hot Chicken Week and it is also featuring several places in Williamson County like Hattie B’s, Waldo’s and more. You can score $8 chicken specials all weekend long.
Find all the details here.
5Chicago at TPAC
Times Vary
TPAC
505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN
CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy. Learn more here.
