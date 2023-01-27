Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Margarita Fest
Sunday, January 29, 11:00am
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
Head out to Hop Springs Beer Park this Sunday for Margarita Fest! General Admission includes admission at 12:00pm for ages 13+ and VIP Admission includes three drink vouchers and one VIP shirt and admission 11:00am for ages 21+. This is a kid friendly event and kids 12 and under are free!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Murfreesboro TN Exotic Pet Expo
Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29
VIP 9:00am-10:00am ($10.00 admission)
Open 10:00am-5:00pm ($5.00 admission)
Sunday:
Open 10:00am-4:00pm ($5.00 admission)
under age 12 are FREE!
the VIP gets in 1 hour early to beat the crowds!
1600 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mid Tn Expo Center
Enjoy a family fun weekend, expect to see: ball pythons, boas, colubrids, frogs, isopods, exotic birds, bearded dragons, tortoises, sugar gliders, hedgehogs, framed insects, face painting, hamsters, feeder insects, tarantulas, scorpions, feeder rodents, reptile supplies, pvc enclosures, bird cages, bird toys, and much much more!
3Neon Owl Painting
Saturday, January 28, 1:00pm-3:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
All family members are welcome, from ages 7-107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio will provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Yoga and Beer with Demita
Saturday, January 28, 1:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Join Demita for Yoga+Beer this Saturday afternoon! She will guide you through a Power Vinyasa practice that will leave you feeling energized yet relaxed. Class is $12 and includes a pint.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Comedy for a Cause
Friday, January 27, 4:30pm-9:00pm
116 N Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
Walnut House Event Venue & Recording Studio
Join Walnut House for a night of FUNdraising. Wild Goose Chase Events is serving up the laughs to benefit the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. The event’s headliner is Henry Cho! With his own netflix special, he has been seen by millions and loved by all. The Walnut House will have two shows, one at 6:30pm and one at 9:00pm. The event will benefit the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation, which serves the community through a variety of projects. From sponsoring kids through Candle Wishes to running the girls softball league at McKnight Park, the club makes a major difference. With a focus on children, they sponsor Key Clubs in area high schools.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.