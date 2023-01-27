Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Margarita Fest

Sunday, January 29, 11:00am

6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Hop Springs Beer Park

Head out to Hop Springs Beer Park this Sunday for Margarita Fest! General Admission includes admission at 12:00pm for ages 13+ and VIP Admission includes three drink vouchers and one VIP shirt and admission 11:00am for ages 21+. This is a kid friendly event and kids 12 and under are free!

