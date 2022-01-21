Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Tie the Knot Tennessee Wedding Show
Sunday, January 23, 6:00pm-10:00pm
1500 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
The View at Fountains
Join curators of Tie the Knot for the best bridal show that will pass through Murfreesboro! They are a modern, boutique wedding show bringing local vendors together with couples planning for their big day. This is sure to be an event future brides will not want to miss!
For more information and to register, click here.
2. Yoga and Beer
Saturday, January 22, 1:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Join Lyndi for Yoga+Beer at Mayday Brewery! She will guide you through her practice and make sure to meet you right where you are in yours. Class is $10 and includes pint or snifter for high ABV or specialty beers.
For more information and to register for this event, click here.
3. Coffee with a Veteran
Sunday, January 23, 8:30am
1733 St. Andrews Dr, Ste. K, Murfreesboro, TN
Red Bicycle Murfreesboro
Come out and have a cup of coffee with real-life heroes. Listen as they share their experiences, if they so choose, and enjoy their camaraderie and of those who also come out that morning. Red Bicycle now has two locations in Murfreesboro. Both featuring gourmet coffee, beer, wine and mimosas. They also have a full menu of made from scratch breakfast, lunch and dinner.
For more information, click here.
4. Free Sound Bath
Sunday, January 23, 11:30am-1:00pm
423B W Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Royal Massage & Yoga Lounge
Yogic chanting is a universal and ancient tradition. Using your voice in harmonic unison with those voices around you opening hearts, creating authentic connections, and bringing mind, body and spirit in a positive unity. Yogic chanting is a conscious form of breathing. When chanting starts, the music helps attendees lose their negative thoughts and merge themselves into an uplifting loving and peaceful space. Prepare to sit for an hour and bring water if needed. Bring something warm, and make sure you sit on something comfortable that supports your hips.
For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.
5. Pepper Spray & Personal Safety Class
Sunday, January 23, 10:00am-2:00pm
752 E Northfield Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Citizens Safety Academy
Anyone can benefit from taking a pepper spray class. Whether you’re a runner, a commuter, student, someone who travels for work, a retiree, a homemaker, or a concealed carrier, this class is for you! The Civilian Safety Awareness Program is designed to help students take precautions and build habits that could enhance their safety. It also provides an introduction to the fundamentals of using pepper spray as a defensive tool, which is an excellent intermediate option to have available for situations that don’t call for deadly force. Their pepper spray class sizes are small, allowing for individualized instruction and feedback in a fun, low-stress atmosphere. In addition to excellent personal security tips and tools, each student will receive: CSA Safety Awareness Manual, Inert Practice Canisters (filled with water instead of pepper spray), a Pepper Defense Spray for use after class, and a Certificate of Completion.
For more information and to register, click here.