Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Tie the Knot Tennessee Wedding Show

Sunday, January 23, 6:00pm-10:00pm

1500 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN

The View at Fountains

Join curators of Tie the Knot for the best bridal show that will pass through Murfreesboro! They are a modern, boutique wedding show bringing local vendors together with couples planning for their big day. This is sure to be an event future brides will not want to miss!

For more information and to register, click here.