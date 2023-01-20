Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure

Saturday, January 21,

100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center

Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.

