Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
Saturday, January 21,
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
2Fountains Winterfest
Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22, various times
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Fountains at Gateway
Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season! They hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
3Peter Pan Jr
Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22, various times
7120 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Mills-Pate Arts Center
Come join MLT in our flagship year of participating in The Penguin Project by performing, “Peter Pan Jr.” based on the book by Sir J.M. Barrie, with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Music by Morris “Moose” Charlap with additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and additional music by Jule Styne. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, the fierce Brave Girls, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
4Murfreesboro Reptile Expo
Saturday, January 21 to Sunday, January 22, various times
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
MID-TN EXPO
Show Me Snakes is a company that organizes educational reptile events. It does not matter if you call them a “Reptile Expo” or a “Reptile Show” they are here for all your reptile events. Show Me Snakes did not just pop up as a company that holds award winning educational reptile shows. They began as a bad idea in a family living room. The idea was called the “Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show.” The company has now expanded beyond the living room and now hosts several events including meet and greets, community service events, reptile training events, and private events as well.
5Morning Walk Painting
Sunday, January 22, 2:00pm-4:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
All family members are welcome to this fun painting session, from ages 7 to 107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 & up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! Feel free to bring your own food and drinks! The studio will provide cups and ice buckets, but do not have ice or eating/serving utensils so bring them with you!
