Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Bloomsbury Bonfire

Saturday, January 3, 3pm – 7pm

Bloomsbury Farm

9398 Del Thomas Rd, Smyrna, TN

Warm up winter with a cozy evening on the farm at Bloomsbury Bonfire. Gather around one of the biggest bonfires you’ll ever see and enjoy a relaxed night filled with good vibes, friends, and family. Twin Rabbits Coffee will be onsite serving hot cocoa and coffee drinks, with hotdogs and s’mores available for purchase. It’s the perfect setting to slow down, enjoy the fire, and make memories under the winter sky.