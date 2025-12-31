Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1New Year’s Day 5K
Thursday, January 1, 10am – 12pm
Barfield Crescent Park
697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Start the new year on the right foot at Murfreesboro’s annual New Year’s Day 5K. This family-friendly race covers a 3.1-mile course through Barfield Crescent Park and is electronically chip timed. Every finisher will receive a medal, and all registered participants will take home a souvenir shirt. A great way to kick off 2026 with fresh air, movement, and community spirit. Learn more here
2Hot Cocoa Party
Friday, January 2, 11:00 AM
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN
Warm up after the holidays with a cozy Hot Cocoa Party at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center. Enjoy a relaxed, family-friendly gathering centered around sweet treats, winter vibes, and a fun way to kick off the new year.
3Bloomsbury Bonfire
Saturday, January 3, 3pm – 7pm
Bloomsbury Farm
9398 Del Thomas Rd, Smyrna, TN
Warm up winter with a cozy evening on the farm at Bloomsbury Bonfire. Gather around one of the biggest bonfires you’ll ever see and enjoy a relaxed night filled with good vibes, friends, and family. Twin Rabbits Coffee will be onsite serving hot cocoa and coffee drinks, with hotdogs and s’mores available for purchase. It’s the perfect setting to slow down, enjoy the fire, and make memories under the winter sky.
4Art Crawl in Franklin
Friday, January 2, 6 pm
Downtown Franklin
Stroll through Historic Downtown Franklin and experience a free, walkable night of local art, live music, and community connection. Discover new artists, meet makers, and support small businesses that stay open late for this monthly celebration of creativity.
5Last Chance to See Ice at Opryland
Friday-Saturday, January 2-3, 10 am – 7:45 pm
Gaylord Opryland
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Experience So Much Christmas with dazzling displays, tempting treats, holiday shows, and festive activities throughout the resort. Our signature attraction, ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas” brings beloved scenes to life through colorful, colossal ice sculptures.
Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!