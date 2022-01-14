Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Matilda the Musical
Friday, January 14, 7:30pm
110 W. College St, Murfreesboro, TN
Center for the Arts
Come out and support local talent on the opening night of Matilda the Musical! Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning’s take on this classic is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With the book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. Houseplant Swap
Saturday, January 15, 10:00am-11:30am
1020 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Martin’s Home & Garden
Connect with other houseplant fans and take home new plants for your collection! Bring pest-free and disease-free houseplants that you are willing to part with. Cuttings, bare root, in a pot – all are welcome! Check-in will begin at 10:00 and swapping will begin by 11:00. This will be a ticket-style swap. For each plant you bring, you will receive one ticket. You’ll trade these tickets in for a new plant. Houseplants only. No outdoor perennials, annuals, vegetables, etc. Please also only bring plants you are completely willing to part with, regardless of what you might end up with at the end of the event. Registration is required.
For more information and to register for this event, click here.
3. Run! Jump! Fly! Exhibit
Saturday, January 15, 3:30pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring
Pack up the kids and jump into an action-packed family adventure with the Discovery Center’s new featured exhibit! Try out surfing, snowboarding and kung fu. Scramble your way through a climbing canyon. Make your flycycle flap its wings. Get moving in the Action Star Training Center, and much more! Exhibit included with general admission and free for members.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. American Sunday
Sunday, January 16, 11:00am-4:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs
Sunday Funday isn’t ending just because it’s cold! Go out to Hop Springs and continue the tradition! All ages are welcome. Come jam out to some tunes and enjoy a variety of tasty brunch items from My Roots Food Truck. Maybe the best part? 2 for 1 mimosas and craft beer! This deal and great music, what more could one want on a Sunday. Dogs are welcome on the grounds but not in the taproom.
For more information, click here.
5. Micro Wrestling
Saturday, January 15, 8:00pm-10:00pm
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
MID-TN Expo
The Micro Wrestling Federation is stopping in Murfreesboro to give us a show you won’t want to miss! The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. Founded in 2000, the MWF is the longest running organization within the Little Person wrestling industry; no other company has performed in more events since their inception. The Micro Wrestling Federation performs 200 shows a year from coast-to-coast as well as 4 shows a week at their own 300-seat mini arena in Pigeon Forge, TN.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.