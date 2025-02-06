Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1V-Day Cookie Decorating
Sunday, February 9, 2pm – 4pm
Middle Ground Brewing Company: Taproom
2476 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Love is in the air! This intermittent cookie decorating class is perfect for any level of experience. Through guided instruction and a live demonstration, you will be taught how to decorate 6 Valentines cookies from start to finish . By the end of the class, you’ll have your creations and a better understanding of cookie decorating AND an icing recipe AND sugar cookie recipe. Materials include six cookies, icing bags, icing transfers, practice material, take home box and more! Sign up here
2Happy Birthday Main Event Murfreesboro
Saturday, February 8 · 11am – 1pm
Main Event Murfreesboro
1510 Greshampark Drive Murfreesboro, TN
Main Event is turning one, and you’re invited to the ultimate birthday party! Come celebrate with a day filled with fun, games, and memories! There will be crafts, a balloon grab, birthday bingo and face painting. Also, bring in a school supply to get an hour of free arcade! RSVP now and let’s make this birthday bash unforgettable!
3Cow and Pig Cuddling at The Gentle Barn
Sunday, February 9 – Sunday, March 30, 10am -2pm
The Gentle Barn
9295 Christiana Fosterville Road, Christiana, TN
Come hug the cows, give the pigs tummy rubs, spend time with the turkeys and enjoy a beautiful day. Donations are $20 for adults; $10 for kids 2 – 12; 2 and under are free. Find tickets here
4Winter Waterfall Hike at Machine Falls
Saturday, February 8, 8am – 2pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
As colder temperatures move in; the beauty of wild waterfalls change over to natural crystalline statues. Join Wilderness Station for a moderate 3.1 mile hike through the trees to visit Machine falls. Transportation will be provided. Register here
5Habitat Heroes Cleanup
Saturday, February 8, 9am – 11am
Murfreesboro Greenway System – Overall Street Trailhead
408 Overall Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Habitat Heroes for a community cleanup with Outdoor Murfreesboro and Pick of the Litter Cleanups and More, led by conservation advocate Erika Tucker! Trash bags, grabber tools, and disposable gloves will be provided. Arrive dressed for the weather in sturdy, closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle. Sign up through Outdoor Murfreesboro’s volunteer platform, and help make a difference together!
