Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 V-Day Cookie Decorating

Sunday, February 9, 2pm – 4pm

Middle Ground Brewing Company: Taproom

2476 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Love is in the air! This intermittent cookie decorating class is perfect for any level of experience. Through guided instruction and a live demonstration, you will be taught how to decorate 6 Valentines cookies from start to finish . By the end of the class, you’ll have your creations and a better understanding of cookie decorating AND an icing recipe AND sugar cookie recipe. Materials include six cookies, icing bags, icing transfers, practice material, take home box and more! Sign up here