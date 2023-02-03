Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Sucs + Sips Workshop
Saturday, February 4 and Sunday February 5th, various times
1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN
Classy Cactus Farm
Enjoy an afternoon with your love or friends while creating a one-of-a-kind Succulent Heart Arrangement. This workshop is held at the Classy Cactus Farm Greenhouse. The registration fee includes all materials and plants needed to create a custom Succulent Heart Topiary. This workshop is a succulent bar style, which means the creations are exactly what you want them to be. Choose from a full selection of Succulents. A plant specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful and unique arrangement and you will learn how to care for the arrangement for months to come. And, as always, there will be a variety of decorative elements and toppings to put the finishing touches on your arrangement. You do not want to miss this!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Shearing Day
Saturday, February 4, 8:00am
214 Floration Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Ewe and Me Creamery
Shearing Day is here and happening this Saturday! Watch a local farmer wrangle the sheep, bring them to their shearer and watch a craftsman at work. Then help bag and label each bag of wool. Get a real hands on experience of dealing with raw wool. The cost is $10 per family for the event and $12 per family to take wool home. Amount of wool you can take home will depend on the number of people who sign up. It is going to be a lot of fun, probably cold, likely a bit muddy, but still a great time to experience what shepherds do every year to prepare the lambs.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Mini & Me Yoga
Friday, February 3, 3:00pm-3:30pm
2705 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Kids Corner of Murfreesboro
Join Kids Corner of Murfreesboro every Friday morning for Mini & Me Yoga, brought to you by Murfreesboro Hot Yoga studio. This class is a great way to promote movement with your little one! The class is suitable for children from birth to age 6 and offers a great way for moms to connect with their kids and connect with other moms; all while gaining important physical and mental benefits for themselves. Newborns can come along with mom to yoga as observers. Babies enjoy gazing at their mom’s face, listening to the music, and looking at all the other sights and sounds. As children grow and start crawling/walking, they will be able to start mimicking the actions of their moms. Mini & Me classes are a way to expose toddlers to the yoga environment, while fostering quality time with mom. The Mini & Me yoga classes offer a welcoming and compassionate community for new mothers looking to connect with other moms while bonding with their little one through yoga. No prior yoga experience needed.
For more information and to register, click here.
4Galentine’s Bubbles, Botox, and Boutiques Pop- Up
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Join Mayday Brewery and several local vendors for Bubbles, Botox & Boutiques. A fun Pop-Up event. They will have Skin PH doing a face mask bar, Everyday Lady, Permanant M Jewelry and Speakeasy Aesthetics offering Botox and fillers specials. The Wise Girls Food Truck will be serving delicious plant based burgers and more! Pin-Up Pop-Up is a vintage-inspired pop-up truck that has been serving the Nashville area. This is sure to be a fun Galentine’s event you will not want to miss!
For more information and to reserve a spot, click here.
5GOAT Any Love
Saturday, February 4, 10:30am-11:30am
2626 York Rd, Nolensville, TN
Goat Yoga Nashville
Hey Y’all “Goat” any Love? What could be better than a Goat Yoga Nashville class with your loved ones? Come celebrate the month of Love with Goat Yoga Nashville and get your heart pumping with an awesome yoga class and take some of the loveliest pictures with our loveable goats! This is sure to be a memory you will love for a lifetime! Yoga mats are provided for your use free of charge but if you would like to bring and use your own you are more than welcome. All ages are welcome, although Goat Yoga may not be suitable for smaller children or children under the age of 8. They are still more than welcome to attend and participate but adults responsible for the children are required to supervise and watch younger children and all children at all times.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.