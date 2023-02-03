Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Sucs + Sips Workshop

Saturday, February 4 and Sunday February 5th, various times

1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN

Classy Cactus Farm

Enjoy an afternoon with your love or friends while creating a one-of-a-kind Succulent Heart Arrangement. This workshop is held at the Classy Cactus Farm Greenhouse. The registration fee includes all materials and plants needed to create a custom Succulent Heart Topiary. This workshop is a succulent bar style, which means the creations are exactly what you want them to be. Choose from a full selection of Succulents. A plant specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful and unique arrangement and you will learn how to care for the arrangement for months to come. And, as always, there will be a variety of decorative elements and toppings to put the finishing touches on your arrangement. You do not want to miss this!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.