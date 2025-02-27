Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 3rd Annual CFRC Rodeo

Friday, February 28, 7pm

Saturday, March 1, 7pm

Tennessee Miller Coliseum

304 West Thompson, Murfreesboro

This exciting gathering is packed with entertainment for the whole family where you’ll see thrilling rodeo action and incredible livestock up close. Stroll through a variety of non-food vendors, offering everything from unique handmade crafts to stylish boutique finds. Food trucks will be serving up delicious eats, so come hungry and ready to try some tasty treats.