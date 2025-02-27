Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Oreo Fest
Saturday, March 1, 10am – 3pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Don’t miss a day full of Oreos, Oreo-themed desserts, fun Oreo items, and tasty Oreo drinks and food! Come have a blast with live country music, a free petting zoo, a reptile bus, inflatables, a giant 24-foot rock climbing wall, train rides, a rolling video game trailer, and face painting. There will be over 150 awesome vendors with home decor, boutiques, handmade crafts, jewelry, woodworking, sports jerseys, candles, and so much more! The first 200 adults get a free goodie bag.
23rd Annual CFRC Rodeo
Friday, February 28, 7pm
Saturday, March 1, 7pm
Tennessee Miller Coliseum
304 West Thompson, Murfreesboro
This exciting gathering is packed with entertainment for the whole family where you’ll see thrilling rodeo action and incredible livestock up close. Stroll through a variety of non-food vendors, offering everything from unique handmade crafts to stylish boutique finds. Food trucks will be serving up delicious eats, so come hungry and ready to try some tasty treats.
3Winter Flower Arrangements
Saturday, March 1, 2pm – 4pm
Midnight Grove Collective
111 E Lytle Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Design your own tulip-focused winter flower arrangement with locally grown flowers and guidance from flower farmers Erin & Tara McIntosh of McIntosh Field & Flower, a fresh cut flower farm focused on growing sustainably raised blooms from seed to vase. Gain a deeper understanding of floral design practices, learn tulip-specific tips & tricks, and discuss flower farming, sustainable growing practices, and how they bring these gorgeous blooms to life in the dead of winter. Find tickets here
4Music Fest 2025
Saturday, March 1, 3 – 5pm
Puckett’s
114 N Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Music Fest 2025 is coming to Puckett’s on the Square this weekend and you do not want to miss this! Expect incredible live music, good vibes, and all the food & drinks you love! It’s gonna be an unforgettable afternoon!
5Nashville Zoo Run
Saturday, March 1, 1 pm
Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
Nashville Zoo’s winter 5K, Zoo Run Run, presented by Publix®, returns Saturday, March 1, 2025. This race takes runners and walkers on a 5K adventure throughout the Zoo’s property past animal habitats, including trails not available to the public. Registration is now open and available to purchase online.
