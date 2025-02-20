Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

DnD at the Museum

Saturday, February 22, 5:30 – 9pm

Earth Experience – Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History

816 Old Salem Road Murfreesboro, TN

Join Earth Experience for a fun-filled evening of Dungeons and Dragons at the museum, where you can explore ancient artifacts and battle monsters.

Dance for Heart ZUMBA Master Class

Saturday, February 22, 9 – 10:30 am

Patterson Park Community Center

521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Wear red and enjoy 90-minutes of dancing and music that is sure to work your heart as Murfreesboro Parks and Rec celebrate American Heart Month. It’s a great time and a great work out – plus lots of FUN!

2025 Southern Equine Expo

Friday, February 21 – Saturday, February 23, 9am – 7pm

Tennessee Miller Coliseum

304 W Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN

The Southern Equine Expo returns to the Tennessee Miller Coliseum this weekend, offering clinics, demonstrations, competitions, and vendors for horse enthusiasts. Visitors can learn from industry experts, explore equine products, and experience the beauty of horses in action, making it a must-attend event for riders and admirers alike.

Statewide Creatives Conference and Festival

Saturday, Feb 22, 8:30am

Clarion Inn & Suites

2227 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Join Music, Fashion, & Arts Foundation for the 1st ever TN Statewide Creatives Conference and Festival happening February 2025! Sponsored by TN Arts Commission.

Disney’s Frozen Jr.

Friday-Sunday, February 21-23, 2 pm

Williamson County Performing Arts Center

112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin

Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.

Find tickets here.

