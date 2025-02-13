Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1CGB Valentine’s Day Party
Friday, February 14, 7pm
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Valentine’s Day! So many different names, so many different feelings. One thing is for certain and universal–you love CGB beer and you will love CGB’s favorite sweethearts, The Howlin’ Embers!! Come party and celebrate your sweetheart or celebrate that you don’t have a sweetheart, or find a new sweetheart! Also, pet and human photography set by Patricia Drach Photography will be in the taproom from 5:30-8:30!
2Valentine’s Day Special Reptile Feeding
Friday, February 14, 2pm – 3pm
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Looking for a fun and unique way to spend Valentine’s Day? Join those at the Wilderness Station for a one-of-a-kind experience! Watch as reptiles enjoy a *special* meal, and celebrate the day in a lighthearted and fun way with a loved one or on your own.
3RuCo Skate Party
Sunday February 16, 3pm – 5pm
RuCo Pride
SkateCenter West
Join RuCo Pride in the rink, whether you’re a pro or amateur! Cost is $8 plus skate rental fee, paid at the time of the event to the venue. This event is all-ages! RSVP here
4Pints & Puppy Love
Saturday, February 15, 11 am – 3 pm
Fat Bottom Brewing
800 44th Avenue N, Nashville
SOAR Rescue will be here with adoptable pups, a doggie kissing booth for the cutest photo ops, and treats for your furry friends (treats come with a free beer token!). Proceeds from treats and $1 from every draft beer sold will support SOAR Rescue. Admission is free.
5Sweet Escape at Arrington Vineyards
Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16, Time Varies
Arrington Vineyards
6211 Patton Road, Arrington, TN
Treat yourself to a truly unforgettable experience at Arrington Vineyards’ cozy Tasting Bar, a guided wine, chocolate, and dessert pairing designed to delight your senses. Sip award-winning wines, perfectly matched with luxurious gourmet truffles from local artisan chocolatier, Music City Chocolates and two decadent desserts from Simply Living Life, the ultimate sweet finale.
Book your reservation here.
