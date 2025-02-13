Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 CGB Valentine’s Day Party

Friday, February 14, 7pm

Cedar Glade Brews

906 Ridgely Rd, Murfreesboro, TN

Valentine’s Day! So many different names, so many different feelings. One thing is for certain and universal–you love CGB beer and you will love CGB’s favorite sweethearts, The Howlin’ Embers!! Come party and celebrate your sweetheart or celebrate that you don’t have a sweetheart, or find a new sweetheart! Also, pet and human photography set by Patricia Drach Photography will be in the taproom from 5:30-8:30!