Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

A Valentine’s Evening In Oaklands Mansion

Saturday, February 14, 5:00–9:00 PM

Oaklands Mansion

900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening of dining and dancing at Oaklands Mansion. Guests may arrive anytime beginning at 5:00 PM to enjoy dancing and cocktails in Maney Hall, with reserved dinner seatings available at 5:00 PM, 6:30 PM, or 8:00 PM. Upon arrival for dinner, guests will be welcomed at the front door by harp music before being guided to their table for a served meal inside the historic mansion. Throughout the evening, Maney Hall will feature dancing, beverages, and group lessons led by dance instructor Chuck Gordon and members of Murfreesboro Little Theatre. A limited number of dancing-and-cocktails-only tickets are also available. Floral arrangements inspired by the Victorian language of flowers may be added for an additional cost. The event is sponsored by Visit Rutherford TN, with ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities now open.

Learn more here

Galentine’s Day: Pink Yoga & Prosecco

Saturday, February 14, 9:30–10:30 AM

Netiya Owens @ Royal Massage & Yoga Lounge

423 W. Lytle St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Grab your girls and celebrate Galentine’s Day with a special Pink Yoga & Prosecco class designed to move your body and lift your spirits. Learn more here

Black History Month Movie Night

Friday, February 13, 6:00 PM

Bradley Academy Museum & Cultural Center

415 N Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Enjoy a free movie night in celebration of Black History Month at Bradley Academy Museum & Cultural Center. Guests are invited to celebrate Rutherford County culture, history, and community while watching The Jackie Robinson Story. Popcorn and movie snacks will be available for purchase.

Valentine’s Dance Class

Feb 13, 2026·Fri, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Dance Murfreesboro

730-A Middle Tennessee Boulevard #STE 14, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Grab your sweetheart and join us for a fun Rumba dance class to celebrate the Valentine’s holiday. Class runs from 7pm-8pm. Cost is $30 per couple. Following class, we will host a two hour open dance with a variety of couple’s dance styles and line dances. The dance is no additional cost for those who attended class. No experience needed. Valentine’s photo backdrop available for photo opp with your special someone. Learn more here

Family Campfire At The Wilderness Station Campground

Friday, February 13, 5:00 PM

Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park

Barfield Wilderness Trail, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Gather around the campfire for an evening of s’mores and fun at the Wilderness Station campground. Guests will enjoy a fire, snacks, campfire stories, and time to socialize. Cost is $3 for ages 4–17, $5 for ages 18 and older, and free for ages 3 and under. For more information, call 615-642-1103 or email [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]).

Learn more here

