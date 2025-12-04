Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Celebrate Christmas Downtown
Friday, December 5, 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Rutherford County Courthouse Museum
S. Public Sq., Murfreesboro, TN
Join the community for the annual lighting of the Rutherford County Christmas Tree on the first Friday night of December. Enjoy festive activities, holiday cheer, and family fun. Visit the Celebrate Christmas webpage for the full activity schedule.
2Holly Jolly Festival of Lights at Lucky Ladd Farms
Now – Tuesday, December 23, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Lucky Ladd Farms
4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Experience a magical holiday adventure at Lucky Ladd Farms’ Holly Jolly Festival of Lights. Stroll through a mile-long wonderland of twinkling lights, themed displays, and a live nativity scene. Capture festive photos, meet live holiday characters, and enjoy family-friendly activities that celebrate the joy of the season. Perfect for families, friends, and holiday enthusiasts near Franklin, Murfreesboro, and Nashville. Learn more here
3Don’t Be a Grinch Cookie Decorating
Saturday, December 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Overflow-Brews & Bakes
115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN
Decorate a homemade cookie for $5 or three for $10. All candies, sprinkles, icing, and cleanup are provided. Take a photo with the Grinch and show off your decorated cookie for bonus points! This family-friendly event runs every Saturday in December before Christmas. Anyone who purchases three cookies for $10 will have a chance to enter a raffle for a Grinch metal tumbler. Learn more here
4Pictures With Santa
Saturday, December 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Rutherford County Courthouse
S. Public Sq., Murfreesboro, TN
Capture the magic of the holidays with photos with Santa. He’ll be ready to hear all your Christmas wishes! This festive event takes place inside the Rutherford County Courthouse.
5Pomp, Snow, and CIRQUEeumstance
Friday, December 5 – Sunday, December 7, Times Vary
Gaylord Opryland
2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Gaylord Opryland Resort is thrilled to unveil a dazzling new addition to its celebrated holiday lineup during its 42nd annual A Country Christmas event. POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will bring the glitz of Broadway and the wonder of cirque together in an enchanting holiday production and experience for the entire family. Learn more here
