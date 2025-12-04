Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Don’t Be a Grinch Cookie Decorating

Saturday, December 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Overflow-Brews & Bakes

115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN

Decorate a homemade cookie for $5 or three for $10. All candies, sprinkles, icing, and cleanup are provided. Take a photo with the Grinch and show off your decorated cookie for bonus points! This family-friendly event runs every Saturday in December before Christmas. Anyone who purchases three cookies for $10 will have a chance to enter a raffle for a Grinch metal tumbler. Learn more here