Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical
Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 18, various times
110 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN
Center for the Arts
The Nunsense Christmas Musical ‘Nuncrackers’ is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helens most talented students. Certain to tickle your funny bone and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Rutherford County Christmas Tree Lighting
Saturday, December 2, 5:30pm-8:30pm
Murfreesboro Square, Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate the holiday season with the Rutherford County Christmas Tree Lighting on the Murfreesboro Square! Enjoy the following: Middle TN. Christian School and Providence Christian Academy choirs perform from 5:30pm to 6:00pm and other live performances from singers, dancers, and Center for the Arts performers as well as Poet Laurette! Santa and Mrs. Claus will light the tree while the Nightingale Brass Quartet performs on stage. There will also be free kids’ activities around the courthouse and pictures with Santa in the courthouse from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. There will also be a storytime, carriage rides, and so much more!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Parade of Lights
Saturday, December 3, 5:00pm
115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN
Veteran Memorial Park
This year’s Parade of Lights in La Vergne will be this Saturday! Parade participants will leave La Vergne’s City Hall at 5:00pm, heading east in the westbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road, and will end at Veterans Memorial Park. After the parade, there will be a tree lighting and fireworks show. This year’s theme is “Fire Up the Holidays” and the parade grand marshal is Rutherford County Public Safety Director Chris Clark.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4Smyrna Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 4, 2:00pm
Front St, Smyrna, TN
The Town of Smyrna is excited to announce the return of the Town of Smyrna’s Christmas Parade this Sunday! Spectators will gather along the parade route to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, and Santa & Mrs. Claus, as they travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway. Make a Difference in the Community by participating in the Christmas Parade Food Drive. The Christmas Parade Food Drive is an important tradition in the Town of Smyrna. The Smyrna community believes in neighbors helping neighbors, and also believes that no family in their community should experience food insecurity. Please help them shatter their previous record of 82,384 items collected to benefit Nourish Food Bank. Town personnel will collect food along the parade route.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Christmas Open House at Sam Davis Home
Saturday, December 3, 10:00am-4:00pm
1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN
Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation
Bring your family and enjoy a day of 19th-century holiday traditions. Make an ornament for your tree, take a tour of the historic house and see how the Davis family celebrated the holidays.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.