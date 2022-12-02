Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical

Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 18, various times

110 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN

Center for the Arts

The Nunsense Christmas Musical ‘Nuncrackers’ is presented as the first TV special taped in the Cable Access Studio built by Reverend Mother in the convent basement. It stars the nuns you love, plus Father Virgil and four of Mount Saint Helens most talented students. Certain to tickle your funny bone and likely to tug at your heartstrings, Nuncrackers is the perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright!

