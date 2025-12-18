Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1The Merry Magical Christmas Show
Saturday, December 20, 2025
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Library
5063 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN
Celebrate the season with a fun, family-friendly magic show featuring magician Bruce Amato. After the show, families can enjoy a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take photos, and children will receive a goody bag and snack.
2Ugly Christmas Party with Vintage Voltage
Dec 19, 2025, 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM CST
Happy’s Sports Lounge
302 W. Main St., Murfreesboro, TN
Holiday chaos is coming to Happy’s with live music from Vintage Voltage, festive drinks, and Friday night drink specials. Break out the ugly sweaters, grab a holiday sip, and sleigh the night away with great music and even better vibes.
3Christmas at Cannonsburgh
Friday, December 19 & Saturday, December 20, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Cannonsburgh Village
312 South Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Step into a charming, old-fashioned Christmas at Cannonsburgh Village. Stroll through the candle-lit village decorated with rustic holiday décor and enjoy magical light displays throughout the grounds. The evening features carolers, live music, letters to Santa, holiday crafts, demonstrations, and special guest appearances.
Admission is $5 per person, with children ages 5 and under free. Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate. Regular free daytime admission continues Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The Christmas Drive Through will not take place this year due to construction and safety concerns. Find tickets here
4SnowRink at Veterans Memorial Park
Friday, December 19, Times Vary
Veterans Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN
The popular free SnowRink returns to Veterans Memorial Park for the winter season. Ice skating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with participants rotating in one-hour sessions. Free skate rentals are available if needed. On December 20, skate time from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. will be reserved for families with special needs. SnowRink hours vary by day. Learn more here
5Nashville Ballet Nutcracker at TPAC
Friday, December 19 – Sunday, December 21, Times Vary
TPAC
505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
Make Nashville’s Nutcracker part of your holiday tradition! This Emmy Award-winning production, choreographed by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling, brings the magic of the season to life with stunning sets and costumes, original choreography, and live music by The Nashville Symphony.
Set in a sparkling version of Music City’s past, this uniquely Nashville take on the beloved holiday classic follows Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on a whimsical journey through enchanted lands — from the fierce Mouse King to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s dazzling kingdom. Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!