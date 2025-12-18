Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Christmas at Cannonsburgh

Friday, December 19 & Saturday, December 20, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Cannonsburgh Village

312 South Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN

Step into a charming, old-fashioned Christmas at Cannonsburgh Village. Stroll through the candle-lit village decorated with rustic holiday décor and enjoy magical light displays throughout the grounds. The evening features carolers, live music, letters to Santa, holiday crafts, demonstrations, and special guest appearances.

Admission is $5 per person, with children ages 5 and under free. Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate. Regular free daytime admission continues Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The Christmas Drive Through will not take place this year due to construction and safety concerns. Find tickets here