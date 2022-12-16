Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, December 18, various times

1439 Faulkinberry Dr, Murfreesboro, TN

Hinton Hall

Join the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and SoZo Dance Academy for the second production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker! There will be three performances of this production on December 17, 2022 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm and December 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall. This is a family-friendly event!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.