Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker
Saturday, December 17 to Sunday, December 18, various times
1439 Faulkinberry Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
Hinton Hall
Join the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and SoZo Dance Academy for the second production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker! There will be three performances of this production on December 17, 2022 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm and December 18, 2022 at 2:00pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall. This is a family-friendly event!
2Wreaths Across America
Saturday, December 17, 11:00am-12:30pm
3501 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Stones River National Battlefield
This Saturday, Wreaths Across America will be at Stones River National Battlefield to remember and honor veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of America’s fallen heroes while performing the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud. The event sponsored, by the Civil Air Patrol, will begin with a brief ceremony at the Stones River National Cemetery rostrum. Participants will park in the recreational/overflow parking area near the park visitor center.
3Santa’s Workshop
Saturday, December 17, 10:00am-12:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
Welcome to Santa’s Workshop! This holiday event is just for kids ages 7-13! No adults allowed! Drop off your little elf to paint a unique, personal gift for a special someone on their list! Let the studio know a few things about the recipient, and they will have some painting options ready for your young artist to choose from when they get here. When you pick up your painter after class, their masterpiece will be wrapped in Christmas paper and a bow, a special surprise ready for gift-giving!
4Pancakes and Pajamas
Saturday, December 17, 9:00am-11:00am
6600 New Nashville Hwy, Ste. 110, Smyrna, TN
Lakeshore Christian Church
Join LCC Smyrna for their annual Pancakes & Pajamas! Start your day off at Lakeshore Christian Church with breakfast with Santa, a Silent Auction, pictures with Santa, and crafts! Best of all, it’s free! Be sure to bring your whole family and mark this off your Christmas bucket list! Children and adults are encouraged to wear your pajamas!
5Crazy Reindeer Painting
Friday, December 16, 2:00pm-4:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste. 1750 Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 and up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! Feel free to bring your own food and drinks!
